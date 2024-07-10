The hyper-luxury Ritz-Carlton Reserve will make its UAE debut on Ramhan Island…

Ritz-Carlton Reserve resorts are known around the world for their hyper-bespoke service, connection to the locale, and inviting discerning travellers to discover interesting corners of the world – and the brand is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the UAE will open on Ramhan Island, an Abu Dhabi megaproject located between Jubail and Yas Island, in 2029.

A collaboration between Marriott International and Ramhan Island developer, Eagle Hills, the gorgeous retreat promises beautiful views of the Arabian Gulf, luxurious experiences, and a peaceful retreat from bustling city life. The collection of 50 show-stopping luxury villas will range in size from one- to four-bedrooms, and comprise of a unique collection of floating villas that promise Maldives living int he UAE. A collection of lavish amenities and experiences, plus a collection of restaurants and bars, will invite guests to enjoy a gorgeous break in the UAE capital.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve Ramhan Island will join a collection of just seven properties around the world, which includes the recently opened Nujuma, located in Saudi Arabia’s alluring Red Sea.

About Ramhan Island

With an area of 4 million square meters including 2.2 million square meters of developable land, Ramhan Island is on its way to becoming a coveted destination for those seeking an elevated coastal lifestyle. The sprawling development includes 1,800 standalone villas, 900 marina residences, luxury residences, and a vibrant retail promenade boasting 1.7 kilometers of retail space. And now, also plans for the UAE’s first Ritz-Carlton Reserve.