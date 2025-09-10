Sad news for Dubai-based fans of Lil Baby

It’s over before it started; the Lil Baby concert in Dubai that was due to take place in October has unfortunately been cancelled. The music man was due to perform in the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 18, as part of his ‘Who Hard As Me’ world tour.

It’s not just the Dubai concert that Lil Baby has cancelled. According to reports, his shows in Europe, Australia and New Zealand have also been cancelled unexpectedly and fans are gutted that they won’t get the chance to see the rapper, singer and songwriter live. The Coca-Cola Arena has also confirmed the cancellation.

We'll wait to hear if it's going to be rescheduled, but keep an eye on What's On for any updates.

Dominique Armani Jones, known professionally as Lil Baby, rose to prominence following the release of his 2017 mixtapes Harder than Hard and Too Hard. He’s known best for tracks like My Dawg, Drip Too Hard, The Bigger Picture, Hurricane and more, and is the recipient of three Grammy nominations, one of which he won.

Don’t worry though, there are lots of performances coming up in Dubai

Whether you’re looking for culture, comedy, DJ sets or more. Dubai Comedy Festival is coming up from October 2 to 12 with headliners such as Tom Segura, Morgan Jay, Joanne McNally, John Achkar and Zakir Khan. There is a big DJ lineup coming to the city too over the next few months, with Lost Frequencies, Robin Schulz, and Sonny Fodera coming as part of Bohemia Presents. There are festivals coming up too if you fancy that, with Butterfly Carnival and UNTOLD Dubai in November. UNTOLD recently revealed some of their headliners, which you can find here.

