Dubai gets a dose of Naumi’s boutique hospitality

We love it when new hotels set up home in the UAE. With global brands like Aman, Dorchester, Wynn and Six Senses expanding into the region, we can now check in to the brand-new Naumi Hotels in Dubai – where playful design meets bespoke hospitality.

In Sanskrit, Naumi (pronounced ‘know-me‘), marks the ninth day after the new moon, a symbol of new beginnings and auspicious energy. To the hotel, ‘its not just a name, it’s a nod to our spirit.’

3 of 12

The boutique group already has stylish stays in Auckland, Wellington and Queenstown in New Zealand, plus Sydney in Australia—and now its signature whimsy has arrived in Dubai, where it’s taking over the dusitD2 Kenz in Al Barsha.

Want to know what to expect? Here’s a look at the Naumi’s properties outside of Dubai and their distinctive artistic concepts.

But remember: Each Naumi hotel embodies its own unique hospitality style, so the Dubai location will have a character all its own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naumi Hotel Dubai (@naumihoteldubai)

At the moment, the hotel’s website states that the rooms ‘are a canvas in progress—designed with comfort in mind, layered with thoughtful touches, and backed by Naumi’s signature hospitality.’ It added, there are big design plans in the works, but you can already stay at the hotel and enjoy a 35% discount off your stay. Find all the details and book here. *These iconic hotels are set to transform the UAE*

Another boutique hotel set to open in 2026 is Six Senses bringing its sustainably-rooted approach to wellness hospitality to Dubai.

And last year, we also shared that playful lifestyle Moxy Hotel will be opening its doors in Al Barsha, Dubai. The hotel will be the first of its kind in the UAE and aims to bring a fun and stylish flair with buzzing social spaces and its well-known industrial design. No updates have been since announced but we are keeping our eyes open.

Images: Naumi Hotels