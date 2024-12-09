The playful lifestyle hotel will be the first Moxy in the UAE…

The Dubai hotel landscape is growing. The stylish and fun Moxy hotel brand is due to open in the city next summer, and it’s heading to the central location of Al Barsha. The hotel will be the first of its kind in the UAE and aims to bring a fun and stylish flair with buzzing social spaces and its well-known industrial design.

Marriott International and Al Ali Property Investments (API) are behind the hotel’s opening, announcing that it will be a conversion and refurbishment of an existing building structure in Al Barsha with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and the metro. The hotel will also be close to the Mall of the Emirates, so guests can take a trip to the shops or the ski slopes if they please.

Moxy hotels often feature fun social spaces such as lounges and libraries, where guests can work, chat or chill. They offer an attractive price point so guests can choose to splurge on the experiences that matter most to them as they travel.

The brand was established a decade ago and now has over 135 properties in over 25 countries. Some features of the hotel brand include the 24/7 availability of snacks and beverages, pet-friendly rooms, and communal ironing areas.

There are so many new changes coming to the UAE in 2025, along with lots of exciting openings on the food and beverage scene. Manchester-born Tattu is due to open next year too in Dubai Marina’s Ciel Tower, along with the anticipated super yacht-inspired hotel, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.

Images: Provided/Instagram