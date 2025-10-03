Zuhha Island comes from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s beloved Zaya Nurai Island…

Dreaming of a paradisiacal island getaway? Get ready to check into Zuhha Island, a dazzling new private island resort opening soon at the World Islands.

From the creators of Abu Dhabi’s beloved Zaya Nurai Island, Zuhha by Zaya will feature both ultra-luxury residential villas as well as a resort of chic beachfront villas, which will range in size from one to eight bedrooms.

First announced back in January 2023, construction has rapidly progressed, and the island is set to welcome its first residents before the end of 2025. All but two of the 30 mega-mansions have already been sold.

The resort will follow thereafter, with reservations set to be available from Q1, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZUHHA Island by Zaya (@zuhhabyzaya)

So even if you’re not in the market for a mega mansion on the beach, you can check-in for an idyllic, tropical staycation just 12 minutes from the Dubai mainland. Rates are yet to be confirmed.

Zuhha by Zaya Resort features a collection of 70 modern villas all perched on the waterfront, which come as one-, two-, four- and eight-bedroom options, perfect for big group getaways. Like the brand’s original Abu Dhabi resort, many villas will come complete with their own private pools.

With a strong focus on wellness at this stunning boutique retreat, guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool. Floating padel and tennis courts, plus a watersports centre, will add to the fun-filled activities.

Zuhha beach club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuhha Island. Guests will be able to enjoy beach days at the rustic-luxe Zuhha beach club very soon – with the sun-soaked spot set to welcome guests from either December 2025 or January 2026. Spread over a generous space of neutral hues with tropical touches, the beach club features a duo of pools, loungers across the pool and beach, as well as a shaded dining space backed by a chic bar.

The aesthetic is light and curvaceous, with interiors designed to celebrate and accentuate the shape of the island. Neutral palettes and natural materials are all about ensuring a seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces.

This is the third development to join the Dubai World Islands portfolio. The first hotel within the island archipelago, a luxurious Anantara property, opened at the end of 2021. The first hotel at The Heart of Europe, Côte d’Azur Monaco resort, is also now open.

zuhhaisland.com

Images: Zuhha Island