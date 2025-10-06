Discover these restaurants in Dubai that bring global cuisines together under one skyline

Dubai’s dining scene offers a passport to the world without leaving the city. From the bold flavours of South Africa to the vibrant tastes of Spain, the comfort of British classics, the spice and richness of India, the elegance of modern China, and the festive energy of Greece, these restaurants in Dubai let you experience international cuisine in unforgettable settings. Each spot brings its own story, culture, and signature dishes to the table, making every meal a mini adventure.

Spain: Lola Taberna Española

HOLA! Lola Taberna Española brings the flavours and spirit of Spain to Dubai. From Barcelona to Cadiz, the restaurant celebrates Spanish food and culture with dishes cooked from the heart and lively music that fills the space. Enjoy a relaxed meal that turns into a vibrant evening, making every visit feel like a long Spanish lunch that stretches into dinner.

Location: Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Dubai

Times: Daily 1pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 247 6688

@lolataberna

England: Dhow & Anchor

HELLO! A long-time favourite, Dhow & Anchor brings British comfort food to the fore with its much a la carte menu or loved weekend roast. Think crisp roast potatoes, slow-cooked meats, and the king of the plate, the Yorkshire pudding, followed by classic British desserts. It’s the perfect place for a hearty meal with friends and family.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (800) 323232

@dhowandanchor

Also read: Best restaurants in Dubai: Top picks by neighbourhood

China: Mott 32

NI HAO! Mott 32 offers a modern take on traditional Chinese cuisine, served high above the city on the 73rd floor. Signature dishes such as free-range chicken soup dumplings, Kung Pao prawns, and Ma Po tofu deliver bold, authentic flavours. With glittering views of Dubai Marina, it’s an experience that feels straight out of Shanghai or Hong Kong.

Location: Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai

Times: Daily 6pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 582 8888

@mott32dubai

India: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

NAMASTE! Atrangi brings the flavours of India to Dubai with a menu by chef Ritu Dalmia that goes beyond the usual. From spiced curries to buttery naan, dal and paneer, every dish is full of flavour and beautifully presented, showing the rich diversity of Indian cooking in a relaxed setting surrounded by greenery and tranquil water views

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 2pm; 6.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 366 6750

@atrangidubai

South Africa: Hyperama Diner

HOWZIT! Hyperama brings the flavours of South Africa to Dubai with hearty dishes like bunny chow and juicy boerewors fresh off the grill. Around the restaurant, traditional sayings give diners a fun insight into South African heritage and culture. Next door, the store is stocked with biltong, droëwors, Simba chips and sauces so you can take a taste of South Africa home.

Location: Al Shafar Building, Al Quoz, Dubai

Times: Daily 8am to 11pm

Contact: (058) 108 8786

@hyperamauae

Greece: Opa Dubai

OPA! Opa Dubai brings the flavours and energy of Greece to the city with classic dishes like moussaka, grilled seafood, and fresh mezze. Enjoy the fun tradition of smashing plates, adding to the lively atmosphere. With Greek music and warm hospitality, every meal feels like a celebration.

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai

Times: Mon to Wed 7pm to 2am; Thu to Fri 7pm to 3am; Sat 7pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 257 0557

@opadubai

Also read: Top beachfront restaurants in Dubai reopening for the winter season

Italy: Pierchic

CIAO! Pierchic is a romantic award-winning Italian restaurant set on a private pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr. Enjoy classic Italian dishes while taking in stunning views of the Burj Al Arab, the Palm and the surrounding waters. Its unique location over the water makes every meal feel like a special occasion.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Safouh First, Dubai

Times: Lunch daily 1pm to 2.30pm, Dinner Sunday to Thursday 6.30pm to 10pm, Friday to Saturday 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Contact: (800) 323232

@pierchicdubai

Philippines: Dencio’s Dubai

KAMUSTA! Dencio’s Dubai brings the authentic flavours of the Philippines to the city with a menu full of classic Filipino dishes. Whether you are dining alone, with family or with friends, every meal is packed with flavour and warmth, making it the perfect spot for any occasion.

Location: Ground Floor Asiana Grand Hotel, Al Muraqqabat Road, Dubai

Times: Monday to Thursday 3pm to 1am, Friday to Saturday 11am to 3am, Sunday 11am to 1am

Contact: (055) 750 6329

@denciosuae

Germany: Ernst Biergarten

HALLO! Ernst is a traditional Bavarian beer garden and wirtshaus serving a wide range of German beers, house-baked pretzels and Dubai’s best schweinshaxe. It’s a lively spot to catch international sports on multiple screens, enjoy seasonal specials and experience live entertainment. The restaurant also has a private dining room for up to 20 guests for a true Bavarian feast.

Location: 25hours Hotel One Central, Trade Centre Street, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 210 2511

@ernstdubai

Vietnam: Vietnamese Foodies

XIN CHAO! Vietnamese Foodies brings the vibrant flavours of Vietnam to Dubai with fresh, authentic and naturally healthy dishes. From Pho simmered for 14 hours to Banh Mi and Goi Cuon rice paper rolls, every dish is crafted to transport diners straight to the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City. The menu also offers plenty of options for vegan, keto, paleo, dairy-free and gluten-free diets, making it a delicious choice for everyone.

Location: DMCC, Dubai Hills Mall, Nakheel Mall and other locations across Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 11pm

Contact: (04) 565 6088

@vietnamesefoodies

Ireland: McCafferty’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

FAILTE! McCafferty’s brings a slice of Ireland to Dubai with classic Irish dishes, lively traditional music and all the sports you could want on screen. Known for its fun atmosphere and happy hour, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy the craic with friends while savouring hearty meals and a great pint.

Location: Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (058) 599 3623

@mccaffertysjvc

Also read: Best restaurants in Dubai: Top picks by neighbourhood

Lebanon: Em Sherif Café

MARHABA! Em Sherif Café offers the warmth of Lebanese hospitality in a charming setting in the heart of Dubai. Enjoy dishes inspired by family traditions, blending classic flavours with a modern touch. It’s the perfect place to relax, gather with friends and savour the rich tastes of Lebanon throughout the day.

Location: The Heritage Hotel, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily 10am to 2am

Contact: (04) 330 4444

@emsherifcafedubai

Thailand: Pai Thai

SAWASDEE! Pai Thai is an award-winning restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr offering the vibrant flavours of Thailand. Set among lush greenery and tranquil waterways, it serves authentic Thai dishes in a peaceful and picturesque setting.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai

Times: Monday to Friday Lunch 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Dinner 6pm to 11.30pm, Saturday to Sunday 12.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (800) 323232

@paithaidubai

France: CQ French Brasserie

Bonjour! CQ French Brasserie brings Parisian charm to JLT with classic French dishes like Steak Frites and Pain Perdu. Located in the Mövenpick Hotel, it combines timeless cuisine with a relaxed brasserie vibe. Enjoy warm hospitality, elegant interiors, and terrace views that capture the spirit of Paris in Dubai.

Location: Mövenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Times: Daily 12pm to 12am

Contact: (04) 514 9339

@cqbrasserie