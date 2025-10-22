He will be performing for one exclusive night only, so don’t miss it

The season where you run out of space in your nightlife calendar is truly here. Following the announcement of CamelPhat, Mahmut Orhan, Monolink, Ben Böhmer, Mind Against, Black Coffee, Tiesto and so much more, now… music fans will be thrilled to learn that international R&B sensation Akon will be performing in Dubai in November.

The five-time Grammy-nominated artist will take over the stage at Privilege, SLS Dubai for one exclusive night on Sunday, November 2. Fans will be able to pair their night with that dazzling Dubai skyline, 75 floors high up in the sky.

Gear up for a night of nostalgia, rhythm, and pure energy as Akon brings his timeless hits like Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), and Beautiful to life at Dubai’s highest nightlife destination.

Made up your mind that you can’t miss it? You can choose to start your evening with a pre-party at Privilege’s Burj Khalifa Terrace from 8pm. Here, you can treat yourself to an open bar, live grill stations, and pass-around canapés. It’s priced at Dhs250 per person and includes two select beverages, food, and club entry for all pre-purchased ticket holders. If you want an elevated experience, there are VIP terrace tables with champagne service available.

From 11pm, that’s when the party comes to life at Privilege Club at SLS Dubai with tunes from DJ Ona and DJ Slim, both of whom will build the energy for Akon’s electrifying live performance. DJ TMak will close the night out with his high-energy set to keep the dance floor alive until the early hours. Entry is Dhs200 until 12.30am and Dhs300 thereafter. VIP tables start from Dhs5,000 and are fully redeemable.

Location: Akon at SLS Dubai, Marasi Dr, Business Bay

Times: Sunday, November 2, from 8pm onwards

Cost: Ticket package Dhs250 per person (Burj Khalifa), from Dhs200 for non-ticket holders at SLS

Contact: WhatsApp (056) 508 0655 or email slsdining.dubai@slshotels.com

