The EDM legend DJ that is Tiesto is coming back to Dubai

If you like EDM music, you’ll be very familiar with the name Tiesto and if you are, we have great news for you, he’s coming back to Dubai and it’s soon. Surf Club Dubai is hosting the DJ for an iconic set on December 20 and you’ll be silly to miss it. The party kicks off at 6pm.

The Dutch DJ was one of the main headliners at UNTOLD Dubai last year in 2024 and now he’s back to perform at a more intimate gig on the shores of West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. You’ll recognise him from songs like Drifting, The Motto, Lay Low and Red Lights. He’s worked with huge names such as Tate Mc Rae, Charli XCX, Dimitri Vegas and so much more.

Tickets will be available soon online, keep an eye on What’s On Dubai for updates.

If you’re looking for other DJs and gigs to attend in Dubai, there are lots coming up such as UNTOLD Dubai which will host big names like Martin Garrix, Armin Van Buuren, Alan Walker, J Balvin, Yungblud and so many more.

Calvin Harris is coming to Ushuaia Dubai in November too, along with David Guetta in December to the same location. Monolink, Ben Böhmer, and Mind Against are also set to perform in December too so the winter season in Dubai is full of incredible performances. If you want a slower gig, Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi have some incredible performers lined up.

Here’s who else is hitting the Saadiyat Nights stage in 2026:

Ludovico Einaudi — January 10, 2026

Lewis Capaldi — January 17, 2026

John Mayer — January 24, 2026

Ricky Martin — January 31, 2026

Bryan Adams — February 11, 2026

Tom Odell has also recently been announced for the Coca Cola Arena in January too.