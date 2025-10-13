Ennismore’s trendy SO/ brand is making its Ras Al Khaimah debut this year

Love the ultra-cool hotel concepts by Ennismore in Dubai? Think 25hours Hotel One Central, SLS Dubai, and Hyde. Well, the vibes are heading to Ras Al Khaimah. The brand is set to open its first-ever lifestyle resort in the emirate later this year with the launch of SO/Ras Al Khaimah – a stylish, all-inclusive escape that blends bold design and beachfront bliss.

Located at the gateway to Al Marjan Island, the resort marks the first in a wave of luxury lifestyle properties set to transform the area. It will be nestled along the city’s gorgeous coastline, where desert, mangroves, mountains, and crystal-clear waters collide to form breathtaking natural landscapes. If you didn’t know, SO/ is a playful, fashion-forward hotel brand by the creative hospitality company, so you can expect SO/Ras Al Khaimah will tick all the boxes for a stylish getaway.

Each of its bedrooms and suites will offer uninterrupted sea views, with rooms reflecting a colour palette inspired by local nature, such as sunset oranges, sandy stone shades, deep ocean teal, and shades of green.

3 of 12

Foodies will have five culinary experiences curated by Ennismore’s Global F&B Platform to pick from: The Market, a casual restaurant from breakfast to dinner; Italian restaurant Chiano with fine Mediterranean cuisine; Levantine restaurant Hadaba for elegant dinners; Floating World, a speciality restaurant with Japanese and Pan-Asian delights; and Savant a high-end cocktail bar with live entertainment. Additionally, there will be two pool bars, Cabini and the adult-only and independent beach club, Bungalow.

Wellness seekers can recharge at the spa and wellness area with treatment rooms, a sauna, and a cold water pool. There will be a gym with complimentary classes open all day.

Additionally, guests can further take advantage of the area’s natural splendour, enjoying a wide range of activities such as sunrise dune walks, horseback riding, or kayaking.

Speaking on the opening, Cenk Unverdi, COO of Rixos & All-Inclusive Collection – GCC, Central Asia & Europe for Ennismore, said, “Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing luxury destinations in the region, making it the perfect location to debut the first SO/ all-inclusive resort in the Middle East.”

He added, “SO/ Ras Al Khaimah will be unique and will offer a timeless, intimate take on the art of escape, where bold design, exceptional food and beverage and creativity come together in a seamless, immersive experience for guests with a wide range of amenities.”

We can’t wait to check in! An official opening date hasn’t been announced, but we are keeping an eye open for the launch.

Images: Supplied