A case study of style and substance – that’s SO/ Uptown for you…

SO/ Uptown is the new-on-the-block urban hotel that stands tall in the heart of the city. Stylish and chic, it takes a page or two out of every coffee table book and presents a picture of elegance.

Location

The SO/ Uptown hotel sits in the Uptown Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. It’s an urban getaway through and through, a city hotel soaring upwards to see the rest of JLT’s glittering skyline eye to eye. A winding driveway transports you to the lobby six floors up from the ground, and that’s where your ascent begins.

Look and Feel

SO/ Uptown is a stylish hotel. It is such a stylish hotel in fact, that that really is the best way to describe it. Everything in the lobby drips elegant chic, from the climbing walls of the lobby, printed with a leafy, rainforest-esque wallpaper, to the velvet sofas and the rest of the contemporary, geometric furniture. The colour green is a recurring sight, splashed across most of the space in a deep emerald shade. The hallways are gold and white, featuring Greek-style statues with modern makeovers and enormous coffee table books.

Rooms

We were given a Collection Room on the 41st floor. The space itself is beautiful, with more velvet and accents of dark, glamorous wallpaper. The wooden wardrobes give the whole look a touch of elegance, while the drop-down lamps and the quirky, cylindrical side tables mix it up. Clearly, SO/ Uptown’s mood is entirely design-led. The aesthetics are paramount – upscale and ‘uptown’- and are flourished by the sweeping views of the city beyond yonder. The bathroom is perhaps just as spacious, elevating the cityscape feel with a view right in the bathtub’s line of sight. White and black marble are the champions, making the already high ceilings of the bathroom feel even higher.

Facilities

SO/ Uptown has all the amenities one would expect at a five-star destination. There’s a picturesque pool complex attached to a lounge, a gym that operates 24 hours, a spa and a salon for some self-care, if you fancy. There is also an element of the corporate here, perhaps because of the cityside location. The ballroom holds capacity for events with up to 600 guests.

Food and Drink

Restaurants at SO/ Uptown paint a well-rounded picture without the mind-boggling variety of some locations. French-Italian style Brasserie Uptown offers all-day dining and a breath-of-fresh-air breakfast experience. No buffets here – just a curated set menu you can take your breakfast pick from. The Citronelle Club, the Pan-Asian spot with a touch of French is quite the nice bet for a dinner date. The highlights of the menu were the xiao long bao – juicy, warm and comforting – and the duck, cooked to tender perfection and elevated with a myriad of sauces.

Rates

A one-night stay for two in the Collection Room with breakfast will cost you Dhs1,113.

SO/Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, JLT, Tel: (0) 4 820 8888, so-hotels.com

Images: Supplied