The coolest new activities and things to do in Dubai

Looking for new things to do in Dubai this weekend? You’re sorted

Dubai is always adding options to it’s endless list of activities, events and fun things to do in the city. Here is a roundup of the newest and fun ways to spend your weekend, your evenings or any time you want to do something different.

Visit an outdoor cinema

VOX MOONLIGHT outdoor cinema in Dubai has reopened for the winter season. Guests can now enjoy the magic of movies under the glittering sky. This outdoor cinema is located on the rooftop of Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road and makes for the perfect date night, outing with friends or even your family.

Location: VOX MOONLIGHT, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road

Contact: voxcinemas.com

Watch Grease The Musical

Grease is loved by audiences around the world, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The musical will come to life at the performing arts center in October 2025, with 13 back-to-back performances over 10 days, from Friday, October 24 to Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Throw on your dancing shoes and nab your tickets here.

Location: Grease the Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Date: Friday, October 24 to November 2, 2025

Ticket prices: From Dhs280

Contact: (0)4 440 8888

Gray Wellness

Born from the SEVEN Group Wellness legacy in Dubai and Ibiza, Gray Wellness Club is a sanctuary for balanced, sustainable living, a place that embraces the in-between, where real wellness actually happens. Designed around seven holistic pillars – Fitness, Movement, Recovery, Relaxation, Longevity, Nourishment, and Community – this is one of the most thoughtfully curated wellness clubs in the city. Step inside and you’re in your own world: lush greenery, serene spaces, state-of-the-art equipment, and beautifully designed rooms that feel more boutique retreat than gym. It’s stylish and deeply restorative, whether you’re sweating it out, winding down, or staying for the vibe. See more of the newest wellness clubs in Dubai here.

There’s also a curated Lululemon retail corner for premium activewear and a post-session café, Dose, that goes way beyond your average wellness smoothie. Guided by Silvena, the world’s leading biohacking chef, the menu explores how honest, natural ingredients can power both body and mind. It’s clean eating at its finest, and you’ll taste the difference.

Location: Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Al Barsha

Times: Monday to Friday 5am to 11pm | Saturday & Sunday: 7 am to 8pm

Contact: (04) 258 0249 | @graywellness

Balloons at the Palace

Balloons at the Palace has returned to a stunning Burj Al Arab facing terrace at Jumeirah Al Qasr from October 17. Newly adorned to suit a new theme, Tales of the Arabian Skies, each tethered balloon fits up to six guests and is designed to evoke the feeling of a floating majlis, inspired by the golden age of Arabian travel along the Spice Route. This time around, there are three experiences. Breakfast in the clouds, every Friday and Saturday from 9am to 11am; afternoon tea in the sky, served daily from 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm; and the spice route journey dinner, available in two daily seatings at 6.30pm and 9pm.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr

Dates: Daily from October 17

Cost: From Dhs195 for breakfast, Dhs295 for afternoon tea and Dhs395 for dinner

Contact: @balloonsatthepalace

New aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm

Now it’s had a transformation and become a brand new attraction, the Lost World Aquarium and it will be Dubai’s only marine-themed entertainment destination where fascinating animal habitats, cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, live mermaid performances, and engaging educational programmes. The new attraction will open on Monday October 27.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Times: open daily 10am to 9pm

Contact: www.atlantis.com

Visit Ripe Market at it’s outdoor home

Ripe Market has moved back outdoors and it’s this weekend. From Saturday, October 11, you’ll find Ripe Market at its home place in Academy Park every weekend, on Saturdays and Sundays.

Location: Ripe Market, Academy Park

Dates: Weekends, Saturday 9am to 9pm, Sunday 9am to 7pm

Contact: @ripemarket

Try the new MEI restaurant

Just opened at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, MEI is the latest Asian dining concept from SHI Hospitality Group. During the day and into the evening, it’s all about contemporary fine dining with Japanese and Chinese influences. After 10pm, the vibe shifts, lighting drops, the music turns up, and it transforms into a late-night spot with DJs, live singers, and a bar open until 2am. On the menu, you’ll find robata-grilled meats, wok-fired favourites, signature claypot dishes, and sushi flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. With a 120-seat terrace facing the Burj Al Arab and a 14-seat bar made for people-watching, MEI is set to become a day-to-night favourite.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Contact: @mei.dxb

Black Bunny Amusement Park

Black Bunny is a one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment destination where imagination knows no bounds. It opened on October 11, the vibrant venue is packed with arcade games, neon-lit challenges, and interactive experiences for all ages. Plus the first 100 guests to arrive will receive a full year of unlimited play, giving you even more reasons to jump into the action.

Location: Al Quoz 3, Dubai

Opening times: Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Friday 10am to 11pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 11pm.

Contact: 048243088 @blackbunny.dxb

Try a new beach club

Introducing Casablanca Beach Club, in partnership with leading luxury Dubai-based website, Ounass, based at Atlantis, The Palm. Whether you are a beach babe or a pool preferrer, the decision is up to you. Choose between Riviera sun loungers, Maison cabanas, daybeds and more. And of course, you’ll find the gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah that Atlantis, The Palm is known for.There is a restaurant too to discover flavours of the Mediterranean with a Moroccan touch. Enjoy light bites like sushi, salads and of course some colourful cocktails.

Location: Casablanca Beach Club x Ounass at Atlantis, The Palm

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 8pm

Cost: Monday to Friday Dhs250 per person with Dhs150 redeemable, Saturday and Sunday Dhs350 per person with Dhs200 redeemable

Try a new beach café

Dubai’s Kite Beach just got a brand-new, cute little café and it’s a colourful spot. Morn Brew serves speciality coffee and a delicious matcha, which you can grab before you take a relaxing stroll along the beach or sit and chill on their comfy chairs.

Location: Morn Brew, Kite Beach

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 7am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday 7am to 1am

Contact: @mornbrewdxb

Visit the new wing of Palm Jumeirah Mall

Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall) has had a bit of a makeover and it has a huge new wing with 27 new stores to browse around and lots of new restaurants to try out.

Location: Palm Jumeirah Mall

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am

Contact: @palmjumeirahmall

Do Pilates on a yacht

With Glow Deck, you can have a super luxury and unique experience and do a fitness class on a yacht. Choose from Pilates, yoga, HIIT and more. Some of them include an icebath or a quick dip in the sea to cool off too, along with coffee and a light bite. How very Dubai of us.

Price: from Dhs350

Contact: @glowdeckme