Dubai real estate does it again, as a plot on Palm Jumeirah just sold for more than Dhs1.86 billion

Dubai has just seen one of its biggest property deals of 2025. A plot on Palm Jumeirah sold for exactly Dhs1,861,158,239.91, according to figures from the Dubai Land Department. It is one of the largest pieces of land to close on the man-made island this year. It measures 94,351.98 square metres which worked out at Dhs19,725.69 per square metre.

What this means for Dubai’s market

The sale is another sign that Dubai’s luxury property market is still going strong. Investors from around the world continue to look for ultra prime locations and Palm Jumeirah remains one of the most popular spots for big ticket developments. The deal shows that confidence in Dubai’s high end real estate market remains strong.

Another huge deal on the Palm

The billion dirham transaction follows another eye catching sale less than two months ago. Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty announced that it closed the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year for Dhs160 million. The villa was developed by 25 Degrees and is spread over 1000 square metres. It features several living areas, six large bedroom suites, a private cinema, and a pool deck with a direct view of Atlantis The Royal. It also became the second highest sale of the year on a price per square metre basis, reaching almost Dhs158k per square metre.

Dubai’s booming luxury property scene

Property is a major talking point across Dubai right now and sales like these show just how active the market is. From huge land plots to record setting villas, the demand for top tier homes and development sites is only getting stronger.

Image: Travel to Dubai website