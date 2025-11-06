New month, new rules – here’s what’s changing across Dubai

There’s a lot happening around the city right now, from updates to taxi fares and new paid parking areas to delivery bike restrictions and road closures for the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new this month.

Taxi fares get an update

Taking a cab in Dubai will now cost a little more. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced new fare rules that apply to both regular taxis and app-based rides such as Hala.

Minimum fare: The starting price for app-booked taxis is now Dhs13, which covers the base fare before the trip distance or waiting time is added.

Peak hours: During the busiest parts of the day, between 8am and 9.59am and 4pm to 7.59pm, the booking fee is Dhs7.50, with the starting fare set at Dhs5.

Off-peak and night fares: Outside rush hours, the booking fee drops to Dhs4 while the starting fare stays at Dhs5. If you’re travelling late, between 10pm and 5.59am, expect a small increase — a booking fee of Dhs4.50 and a starting fare of Dhs5.50.

Delivery bikes restricted from fast lanes

In a move to make roads safer, delivery riders are no longer allowed to use fast lanes in Dubai. The new rule came into effect on November 1, announced by the RTA.

The restriction applies to:

The two left-hand lanes on roads with five lanes or more

The leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes

Riders can still use all lanes freely on smaller one- or two-lane roads. The aim is to reduce accidents involving delivery bikes, which have increased in recent years.

New paid parking areas across the city

Parkin, Dubai’s main paid parking operator, has introduced parking charges in four new areas, so keep an eye out for the new meters and signage.

The new paid zones are in:

Dubai Outsource City

Dubai International Academic City

Dubai Studio City

Dubai Sports City

Fees apply daily from 8am to 10pm, with rates increasing the longer you stay parked. It’s best to check the signs before leaving your car to avoid fines.

Road closures during Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness Challenge is in full swing throughout November, with events and activities happening across the city. The popular Dubai Run will see parts of Sheikh Zayed Road and nearby areas closed temporarily for the event.

If you’re driving around Dubai this month, keep an eye on What’s On’s updates for road closures and alternative routes – especially on weekends when most major events are held.

Image: Unsplash