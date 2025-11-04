The night is when the magic happens as you discover the best things to do in Dubai after dark

When the sun sets, Dubai transforms into a city of lights and endless energy. From outdoor cinemas and desert safaris to lively markets and waterfront views, there are so many things to do in Dubai that make the night just as exciting as the day.

Watch a movie under the stars

Dubai’s cool winter evenings are perfect for outdoor cinemas. Grab your popcorn, settle into a comfy beanbag, and enjoy a film with a skyline view. From rooftop screenings to beachside setups, there are plenty of options across the city. Check out our full guide to the best outdoor cinemas in Dubai here for all the different outdoor cinemas.

Explore Global Village

A Dubai winter staple, Global Village brings together more than 90 cultures from around the world in one vibrant spot. Stroll through country pavilions, try food from every corner of the globe, enjoy live shows, and shop for unique souvenirs. It’s colourful, family-friendly, and best experienced after sunset when the lights and music bring it all to life.

Go on a night desert safari

The desert is even more magical once the sun sets. Cooler temperatures make it ideal for dune bashing, camel rides, and traditional Bedouin-style dinners under the stars. Many tours include live entertainment and a barbecue feast, making it the perfect evening escape from the city lights.

See the Dubai Fountain

Set at the base of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain is one of the city’s most famous sights. Watch as the water dances in sync with music and lights – a show that’s even more spectacular at night. You can enjoy the view from the Dubai Mall promenade or one of the many restaurants with fountain views nearby.

Go stargazing

Winter in the UAE means clearer skies and cooler nights – perfect for stargazing. Escape the city lights and head to one of the region’s dedicated stargazing spots, from the Al Quaa desert to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. Bring a telescope or just lie back and take in the view of the Milky Way. Discover the best spots in our UAE stargazing guide.

Images: What’s On Archive