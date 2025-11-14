This November, Sharjah’s turning up the cool with Miami Vibes

Sharjah residents, skip the drive to Dubai – Miami Vibes is bringing all the Instagram-worthy food pop-ups straight to your city this November.

Miami Vibes has been a firm favourite on the UAE’s food festival calendar since it burst onto the scene in 2021. The roaming food festival has popped up across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, serving up colourful décor, food trucks, and fun installations. And now, Sharjah dwellers can finally get a taste of this deliciously Instagrammable pop-up

Miami Vibes shared the good news on its official Instagram page. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vibes District (@miamivibes.ae)

The post’s caption reads, “Something new is brewing. Sharjah, we’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Judging by the post, the pop-up will open up at one of Sharjah’s most gorgeous venues: at the House of Wisdom right near the unmissable scroll (a contemporary interpretation of the ancient Arabic scrolls made by Foster + Partners.)

Miami Vibes will open on November 27, but no mention has been made as to when it will close. A list of restaurants participating also hasn’t been announced yet, but as the event is just around the corner, the list should drop soon.

As for the theme, we can only take a guess that the pop-up will be pink-hued, which is great if you’re heading over for a bite and an Instagram photo. We wonder if the pink pineapples will make a return, too.

Besides sinking your teeth into some delicious food and posing for photos, there will also be workshops the whole family can try out, plus other fun activities.

To stay up-to-date with all the latest, stay tuned to whatson.ae

Want to visit more foodie pop-ups? There’s The Square at Nad Al Sheba Gardens, Marsa Boulevard and The Bay by Social. Want even more? Check out this list here.

@miamivibes.ae

Images: Archive