From the moon to deep space, the UAE’s space projects are shaping the future of science and technology.

UAE moon mission

The UAE’s next moon mission is officially underway, and this time, it’s heading to a place no human has ever seen from Earth. Rashid Rover 2, built by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is preparing for its 2026 journey to the far side of the moon – the mysterious half that never faces us.

After the first Rashid Rover came close to landing in 2023, the team has returned with better technology and a mission that pushes the UAE deeper into global space exploration. This isn’t just about sending a rover. It’s about taking on one of the moon’s toughest terrains and joining an international collaboration that includes NASA and the European Space Agency, and Australia.

Starlink comes to the skies

Travelling soon? You might experience a major upgrade. Starlink has announced that its high-speed satellite internet will be built directly into Emirates and flydubai aircraft. The white box shown in the reel is the Starlink hardware that will be fitted to the top of each aircraft to connect directly to the satellite network. Passengers will be able to stream HD videos, make calls, and enjoy fast internet for free. The rollout has already begun, making flying in and out of Dubai more connected than ever.

Satellite 813: almost ready for launch

Satellite 813 is the first satellite to be co-developed in the UAE by engineers from several countries across the region. In the reel, it’s the yellow box-shaped model with the blue flaps that open out. The project marks a major collaborative step for the UAE’s fast-growing space sector.

Launch preparations are almost complete, and the satellite is expected to lift off by the end of November or in the first week of December. Once in orbit, Satellite 813 will operate for five years, sending back data to support climate research, environmental monitoring, and agricultural planning. Its advanced imaging will help scientists track changes in weather, land use, and natural resources across the region.

UAE’s mission to the asteroid belt

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt will send the UAE’s MBR Explorer on a journey of around five billion kilometres through the inner solar system, before reaching the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. In the reel, this is shown as the 2 orange circular models with the instrument placed in the centre.

The mission is set to run for eight years. During this time, the spacecraft will make close flybys of seven selected asteroids, studying their structure and history. It will end with a landing on one asteroid to capture detailed images and collect valuable data from its surface.

The goal is to explore water-rich asteroids and uncover new clues about how the early solar system was formed. The mission also creates opportunities for private companies in the UAE to take part in spacecraft engineering, design, and mission development.