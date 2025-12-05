The stretch of sand near Four Seasons is set for redevelopment into Dubai Peninsula, a 210-acre waterfront development

Those in-the-know Dubai residents will likely be familiar with Sunrise Beach, a peaceful stretch of sand next to the Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah. Away from the public beaches of JBR and Kite Beach, it’s long served as a lesser-known spot for a quiet swim, laidback picnic or a chilled out day by the water.

But it’s now under redevelopment, and if you’re wondering what’s happening, then let us explain: we’re getting a major new development called Dubai Peninsula.

Stretching across this entire enclave, the 210-acre waterfront development will become Dubai’s newest ultra-luxury destination when it opens in 2029, complete with residential, hospitality, retail and dining options that are all suitably high-end.

Unrolling along the picturesque Jumeirah coastline, a duo of ultra-luxury resorts anchor this verdant new development: Aman and Rosewood Dubai, bringing together two of the biggest names in the haute hotel business. They won’t be the only ones – wtih more curated brands of a similarly ultra-high standard set to be announced soon.

Aman Dubai

Iconic Aman Resorts will debut in Dubai with an all-suite property that promises to be an exclusive retreat for its residents and guests. Spanning a 350-metre stretch of private beach, it boasts uninterrupted vistas, exquisite dining experiences, a 2,300 square-metre Aman Spa, nine acres of landscaped gardens, and an exclusive Aman private member’s club.

Rosewood Dubai

Rosewood Dubai will be another luxurious staycation spot at Dubai Peninsula, featuring 195 rooms and eight private garden residence villas. There will also be lots of incredible amenities to choose from, including four dining venues, a dedicated wellness centre and immersive programming across art, music and culinary.

Elsewhere at Dubai Peninsula

Alongside hospitality, a world-class superyacht marina on one side will be a social harbour for guests and residents to shop, dine and enjoy a breathtaking waterfront setting. It will sit adjacent to Aman’s all-suite resort.

On the other side, a beautiful beach will curve gracefully around the coastline, complete with a serene beach club with stretching skyline views. This then connects to the Rosewood property, offering seamless access to guests.

Further ensuring this is one of Dubai’s most coveted new destinations, the spaces between will become a walkable oasis that links nature and architecture, shaping a community that is all about wellness and aesthetic harmony. Sounds blissful.

Dubai Peninsula is the newest development by H&H, who are also behind Aman’s sister property, Janu, in DIFC, as well as several other high-profile, ultra-luxury residences.

What: Dubai Peninsula

Where: Jumeirah

When: Opens 2029

Visit: dubaipeninsula.ae