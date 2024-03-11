And we’re already dreaming of checking in…

Dubai’s luxury hotel scene is set to get an exciting and highly-anticipated new addition as the iconic luxury Aman Resorts prepares to unveil its all-suite hotel on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

With construction already underway, the ultra-luxe hotel promises an exclusive retreat spanning a 350-metre stretch of private beach, boasting uninterrupted vistas, exquisite dining experiences, a 2,300 square-metre Aman Spa, nine acres of landscaped gardens, and an exclusive Aman private member’s club.

Sitting directly on the beach next to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, the vertical resort will also showcase luxurious Aman-branded residences and villas, setting a new standard for sophisticated living.

Designed by Kerry Hill Architects (KHA), guests can expect the brand’s much loved minimal and contemporary design aesthetic making use of natural materials, clean lines, desert tones, and local stone. Unique to this resort, it will blend Aman’s serene ambiance with Arabian hospitality, taking inspiration from the region’s rich architectural and cultural heritage.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman, added, “Dubai stands as a global city, leading the charge in dynamic evolution, offering an array of experiences for both visitors and residents alike. Responding to the requests from Aman guests for our presence in Dubai has long been part of my growth vision. Securing the optimal site was paramount to ensure the delivery of our unparallelled service and authentic experiences, for which we are world-renowned.”

Anticipated to open its doors by 2027, this iconic addition is poised to redefine luxury hospitality in the heart of Dubai. And the excitement doesn’t end there—Aman’s sister hotel (and more affordable lifestyle arm), Janu, is also slated to debut in Dubai by the same year.

Aman Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2, Dubai. Opening 2027. aman.com

Images: Provided