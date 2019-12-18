It will be the largest terrace open to the public at the iconic building…

Got the parents visiting or looking for a venue to impress on your next date night? There’s a cool new outdoor terrace in town that might just be what you’re looking for.

The terrace belongs to swanky new restaurant 3BK at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa – and it offers visitors the largest alfresco space in the iconic building.

Situated on the third floor, you’ll be able to drink and dine al fresco under the stars with prime views of the legendary Dubai Fountain shows that come on every half hour in the evening.

If you’re just headed there for some sophisticated post-work cocktails (they’re serious about the science of mixology here), you can get them from the terrace’s dedicated outdoor bar. You’re pretty much guaranteed ultra-chic Downtown vibes.

The dishes from the food menu combine flavours from places around the world from Asia to Europe and the Middle East to Latin America, with everything from sushi and maki rolls to prime cuts of steak and a fried whole seabass.

Shisha is also available at the terrace, which wraps around two adjacent sides of the hotel, offering guests views of other parts of Downtown Dubai as well as the fountain views at the front.

The terrace will see a range of DJs taking to the decks throughout the week to compliment any evening, whether it’s an important business client dinner or a catch up with friends after work.

3BK, Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Friday to Tuesday 6pm to 1.30am, Wednesday & Thursday, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 888 6333. 3bkdubai.com