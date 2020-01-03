Sponsored: Enjoy an overnight stay, private cabana or a romantic dinner for two…

Valentine’s Day is drawing ever closer and, to help take the pressure off, La Ville Hotel & Suites has devised three romantic packages to help you celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

The ultra-chic hotel is located in City Walk, with stunning views of the impressive buildings of Downtown Dubai as well as Insta-worthy views of the Burj Khalifa. This Valentine’s Day, they’re offering options for an overnight stay, private cabana picnic or romantic dinner for two.

If you’re looking to for a quick getaway, their staycation deal could be just what you need. From as little as Dhs1,304, you’ll stay in one of the luxurious deluxe rooms, complete with two cinema tickets to watch a flick at Roxy Cinemas. Dinner for two, worth Dhs400, is also included.

If you can’t indulge in an overnight stay, you could opt to book the Valentines Rendezvous – a private rooftop cabana at LookUp Rooftop Bar. You’ll be able to take in the views of the glittering city whilst tucking into a picnic spread with cheese, charcuterie and a bottle of sparkling wine for Dhs500. There’s also the option to upgrade to champagne for Dhs750.

Fancy a special dinner instead? GRAZE Gastro Bar & Grill has prepared a special set menu for you and your loved one to enjoy as you watch the world go by on City Walk. Priced at Dhs500 for two, the menu has the look of love, with Fine de Claire oysters, black Angus Tomahawk steak and chocolate-dipped strawberries to finish things off. You’ll also get two glasses of bubbly to cheers to a romantic evening.

You’ll find La Ville conveniently located in popular entertainment destination City Walk. The stunning hotel is just a stone’s throw from Coca Cola Arena, where on February 14 a massive concert will be hosted by Colombian singer-songwriter, Maluma. If you already have tickets to the show, why not make a night of it and book a fun staycation too?

Sounds blissful to us…

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com/monthly-promo

Images: Provided