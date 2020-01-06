The popular cinema has announced its full line-up for the upcoming months…

Urban Outdoor Cinema, located in Habtoor Grand Hotel, has finalised its festive offering and announced the full schedule of films you can see this season. Running until March 30, you’ll be able to see weekly films from a comfortable sofa or sun lounger wrapped under a cosy blanket.

The film will start at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at Dhs75 per person, with advanced booking recommended. There’s a stall offering hot and cold snacks as well as a selection of beverages.

Here’s the line-up…

January

Bohemian Rhapsody – Saturday January 11

The Matrix – Sunday January 12

There’s Something About Mary – Monday January 13

Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Saturday January 18

Pulp Fiction – Sunday January 19

Mean Girls – Monday January 20

A Star is Born – Saturday January 25

The Sixth Sense – Sunday January 26

The Social Network – Monday January 27

February

The Greatest Showman – Saturday February 1

Donnie Darko – Sunday February 2

Before Midnight – Monday February 3

Gladiator – Saturday February 8

Chicago – Sunday February 9

Titanic – Monday February 10

Downton Abbey – Saturday February 22

Grease – Sunday February 23

Cool Runnings – Monday February 24

Yesterday – Saturday February 29

March

The Usual Suspects – Sunday March 1

La La Land – Monday March 2

Blade Runner – Saturday March 7

Dirty Dancing – Sunday March 8

The Lion King (2019) – Monday March 9

Scream – Saturday March 14

Pretty Woman – Sunday March 15

Shawshank Redemption – Monday March 16

Bohemian Rhapsody – Saturday March 21

Casablanca – Sunday March 22

Back to the Future – Monday March 23

Lost in Translation – Saturday March 28

Inception – Sunday March 29

Bridesmaids – Monday March 30

Urban Outdoor Cinema, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, Sundays & Mondays, 7.30pm, Dhs75. urbanoutdoorcinema.com

Image: Provided