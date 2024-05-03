Sponsored: Calling all art lovers…

Are you heading to Sharjah to check out the art exhibitions this month? Be sure to head to Sharjah Art Foundation for its Drawing Time: Duets exhibition.

Taking place at Gallery 4 of Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Drawing Time: Duets brings to life an expansive history of drawing and when you visit, you will see rarely-seen works from the Sharjah Art Foundation Collection. The exhibition seeks to re-examine the nature of drawing as a culturally situated disciplinary practice that begins in the mind and extends into myriad material forms.

It brings together the works of 15 intergenerational artists: Baya, Mounir Canaan, Kimathi Donkor, Ibrahim El-Salahi, Theaster Gates, Kamala Ibrahim Ishag, Claudette Johnson, Amal Kenawy, Helen Khal, Omer Khairy, David Koloane, Farideh Lashai, Ibrahim Massouda, Eduard Puterbrot and Hassan Sharif.

The exhibition delves into the concept of the double, the pair, the rejoinder, and the acts of repetition accumulated through curated scenography. Visitors can walk through the exhibition and witness these artistic duets that guide them across a century in time. Through the right dissonance or imperfect resonance, the duos who dance and sing together find themselves in a state of harmony.

Expect to see maps of colour and texture across pigment and paper, lines and marks on skin and screen, revealed through both animated and restrained movement, and gestures that present a composite picture of what drawing is and could be today.

The exhibition is open daily from Saturday, May 4 and runs until August 4. You can purchase your tickets here.

Besides the exhibition, Sharjah Art Foundation will offer a series of workshops as part of its Learning Programme this summer.

Gallery 4, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, Sharjah, open Sat to Thurs 9am to 9pm and Fri 4am to 9pm, until August 4, Tel: (0)6 548 1381. sharjahart.org

Featured image: Claudette Johnson, Standing Figure 2, 2021 (left); and Standing Figure 3, 2021 (right) Sharjah Art Foundation Collection. Photo by Andy Keate