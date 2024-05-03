Sponsored: Elegant French flavours and Michelin-star dining have arrived in Abu Dhabi

Exciting new culinary hotspot, Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard has just opened its doors in the UAE capital, and this new, Michelin-star chef headed gastronomic venture is set to be a promising addition to Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning array of dining destinations.

Experience the finest of French flavours, that arrive in the UAE capital from the South of France. Inspired by Chef Isnard’s travels, the tasting menu’s gastronomic voyage promises to take you on an unparalleled journey of leading culinary regions on the planet, including Beijing, Moscow, Singapore, Saigon, Casablanca, Manila, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, and now, Abu Dhabi. Masterfully coupled with the finest grape varieties on a menu comprised of tastebud-teasing classics and reinvented creations, global cooking techniques meet French flair here.

What’s On the Menu?

Walk through the doors of Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri and punch your ticket to a culinary voyage that will have you revelling in a multitude of globally-inspired flavours. From the signature ‘Modern Onion Soup 2.0’ to the innovative Gillardeau oyster complemented by burned eggplant and rich Sturia caviar, every dish is a gastronomic delight that will keep you guessing what could arrive next.

Whether it’s the flavour-fired roasted chicken breast with celeriac or sublime seafood flavours in the cod prepared like a ‘Laksa’ soup, each course demands to be savoured before you finally descend on a dreamy dessert offering, that includes ingredients such as smooth goat cheese from the French countryside, or the island-inspired pina colada. Take your time enjoying and appreciating the visually-pleasing decor, with interiors showcasing Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard’s fine grape varieties and more.

Abu Dhabi’s catalogue of globally-inspired cuisine has received a welcome boost with the latest gastronomic delight that is Bord Eau by Chef Nicolas Isnard. For those that appreciate, indulge and explore, this is the destination you seek in the UAE capital.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard