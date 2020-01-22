The longer the brunch, the better…

Have you ever come to the end of a three- or four-brunch and thought, ‘I wish this would go on for longer’? Us too.

Sometimes you don’t want the fun to stop, or you’re just trying to get the best value for money. There aren’t too many five-hour brunches in Dubai, but we’ve tracked down the few and rounded them up for you here.

Check out these five-hour brunches in Dubai.

Glam Brunch at The Loft Dubai Opera

Thursday nights mean the weekend has begun and if you’re looking for a new brunch to start the weekend with a bang, we think the five-hour Glam Brunch at The Loft might just be what you’re looking for. It runs every Thursday evening from 9pm to 2am with Hollywood-inspired cocktails and bites including chicken wings, wagyu sliders, fresh salads, truffle risotto and more.

The Loft at Opera, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays, 9pm to 2am, Dhs299 soft, Dhs499 premium, Dhs799 champagne. Tel: (04) 362 7312. loftatopera.com

Iris Sunset Brunch

The recently-relocated Iris is quickly becoming the place to catch the sunset every weekend with the launch of their brand-new Saturday brunch. Iris Sunset Brunch will treat guests to five hours of unlimited food, drinks and views aplenty. Every other week will see an exciting array of live entertainment flock to the outdoor bar. It launches this weekend, with special guest DJ Seth Schwarz spinning the decks.

Iris Dubai, Meydan (next to White), Nad Al Sheba, Saturdays, 3pm to 8pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs360 wine and beer, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 champagne. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

SuperNatural Pool & Beach Brunch

Zero Gravity’s legendary Saturday brunch’s all-inclusive package starts from midday, and offers up a five hours of fun priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for guys. For the food, there’s a menu of international buffet dishes on offer, from cold sushi to pizzas, burgers and curries. Drinks-wise, it’s an unlimited package served from a collection of pop up bars across the garden. But don’t expect the party to stop come 5pm. As well as a two-for-one happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, DJs take up deck duty into the night, with the party carrying on until the early hours.

Supernatural Saturday brunch, Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina, doors open 8am to late, brunch 12pm to 5pm, Dhs249 ladies, Dhs299 gents. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

And a one-off six hour brunch

In celebration of the Dubai Marathon taking place this weekend, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat are throwing a Brunch Marathon on Friday January 24. The six-hour brunch will take place from 3pm to 9pm and offers unlimited food and drinks for Dhs349. The perfect way to refuel after a lengthy run…

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Friday January 24, 3pm to 9pm, Dhs349. Book online here.

Images: Facebook/Provided