More than just a music festival…

Love music, art and technology? You’ll have to book it down to Alserkal Avenue in May for Micro Mutek.ae

The festival returns to Dubai for two days only on Saturday, May 4 and 5. It takes place at Alserkal Avenue – we honestly couldn’t think of a cooler space in Dubai for this event.

What is Micro Mutek.ae?

Haven’t heard of Micro Mutek.ae before? While you will hear some pretty cool beats, it’s more than just a music festival.

It’s a cultural gathering that explores music, visual art, design and innovation led by technology and creativity. Besides the arts and music showcase, there are also panel discussions and workshops all put together to foster growth and innovation in the UAE’s creative sector.

Here’s what to expect at the festival

At The Fridge Warehouse, a jaw-dropping audio-visual performance will take place from acts such as 9T Antiope, Burnt Friedman & João Pais Filipe and Bint Mbareh. Here festival-goers are sure to enjoy the unparalleled sensory experience that awaits. It takes place on both days starting from 5pm.

At popular Concrete, Nocturne will bring the night to life with a series of electronic music performances and live music productions from Mathew Jonson and Salar Ansari Trio featuring Grammy Award winners Luis Resto and Pathe Jassi. The acts are complemented by mesmerizing visuals in sync with the music’s rhythm. Catch it during the night from 10pm on both days.

For an immersive 360-degree audio-visual experience, head to Hemisphere 141. The Dome Live Shows take place on both days. You will hear from unmissable sets from Canada’s Line Katcho, Stefana Fratila x Diana Lynn VanderMeulen and Idlefon, all accompanied by a surreal 360 visual.

For some insights into the digital art world, Digi Lab – the festival’s Professional and Educational daytime program will take a deep dive into the creative industry. There are panels discussing insights into modern industry issues, creative practices and industry trends.

For a hands-on experience, there are workshops you can participate in for emerging musicians, visual designers and more.

Where do I get tickets from?

This year, Mutek.ae has partnered with Blocklive, where each ticket purchased will comprise a unique, collectable NFT (Non-Fungible Token) – an exclusive artwork created in collaboration with Amir B Ash.

All individual tickets will be combined into one collective piece creating a one-of-a-kind artwork which will be auctioned at the end of the festival. The proceeds will go to an environmental charity registered in the UAE to offset the festival’s environmental footprint.

Purchase your tickets here.

MICRO MUTEK.AE Edition 3, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 4 and 5, dubai.mutek.org @mutekae