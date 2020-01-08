Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince promised to provide equipment, expertise and manpower…

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has committed his support to Australia amid the ongoing devastating bushfires that are sweeping the country.

On a phone call to Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince sympathised with country’s suffering as well as reiterating the strong relationship between Australia and the UAE.

According to The National, he also promised an undisclosed amount of financial aid to the suffering country, including providing necessary equipment, expertise and manpower, expressing that the UAE stand together with Australia.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed tweeted about the situation, saying, “I was briefed by the Australian Prime Minister [Scott Morrison] on a phone call about the efforts being taken to fight the fires sweeping through Australia recently. I let him know of UAE’s readiness to provide various types of help.”

During a phone call with the Australian Prime Minister I discussed efforts to fight bushfires in the country and I assured him of the UAE’s readiness to provide various types of help. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 7, 2020

The bushfires have been raging in Australia for months now, with 25 people confirmed dead, an estimated half a billion animals killed and thousands of homes destroyed as a direct result. And they continue to spread.

Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways released a statement earlier this week in which they announced that they will waive flight change fees on flights to and from Australia for any Australian residents affected.

The airline advised UAE-based Australians or those already in Australia looking for changes to their flights should contact Etihad Guest Services in the UAE on +971 600 555 666 or in Australia on (+61) 1300 532 215.

It’s estimated that around 16,000 Australian nationals currently live and work in the UAE. The country is urging for donations from people all over the world, with millions of dollars raised so far.

Images: Getty