Sponsored: This spa specialises in famous Korean beauty treatments…

After what feels like a very long January, what better way to treat yourself than by booking yourself in for a luxury treatment at a cool Dubai spa? K-Spa Dubai, to be exact.

Korean skincare and beauty (or K-beauty) is a trend that has been sweeping the beauty industry, and K-Spa is the first salon of its kind to open in the Middle East, offering special Korean beauty treatments for both women and men.

The spa is located at Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai and is open from 10am to 9pm every day. Facilities include steam rooms, female beauty pods, treatment rooms, male grooming pods, changing rooms, retail products, a fitness studio and gym.

K-Spa Dubai is seriously cool and very new-age with purple, blue and orange treatment rooms bathed in the glow of funky neon lights – you’ve probably never been to one like this before.

As well as spa treatments, K-Spa offer a range of grooming treatments, including lash extensions, brow shaping, micro-blading, nail services, hair removal sheet masks and other tailor-made services. You could even pop them on the end of your spa treatment.

Prices start from Dhs300 for a massage, and K-Spa are offering What’s On Dubai readers 20 per cent off selected treatments until the end of February when they quote “What’s On Offer’ when booking.

Signature treatments at the spa include innovative facials using a smart HydraCool system that combines four technologies in one platform for excellent results. Another is the ‘Glass Skin Facial’, a customised treatment with acupressure point work and a Korean massage with stretching and long strokes.

For the ultimate relaxation, try ‘The Korean Bath House’, which is a deep scrub and bathing treatment. The cleansing Hammam ritual is famous in Korea, where the bathhouses are known as ‘jimibangs’.

K-Spa Dubai, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments, Bur Dubai, open daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 310 4690. @kspadubai

