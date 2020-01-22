K-Pop mania is set to take over Dubai on Friday March 20…

Some of the biggest names in K-pop will descend on Dubai on Friday March 20 for the eagerly anticipated ‘Super Concert’ headlined by Super Junior.

Alongside Super Junior on the line-up are a series of other K-pop bands including RGP, NCT 127, Laboum and Jun who will all be making their way to Coca-Cola Arena on March 20.

Early on Monday, January 21, Coca-Cola Arena took to their social media with a teaser campaign writing: “We’ve got news that’s (k)poppin’ ⁠Trust us, it’s going to be super!” ⁠Comments flooded in with guesses from fans, most of whom assumed it would be Super Junior, while others hoped for mega bands EXO or BTS.

Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 with 13 members, remains one of K-pop’s best-selling acts after gaining international stardom with hit songs including Sorry, Sorry and Mr Simple.

Currently the band has nine active members including leader Leeteuk, actor Choi Si-won, Donghae, Siwon, Eunhyuk, Heechul, Ryeowook, Shindong, Yesung and most recently Kyuhyun, who completed his mandatory military service last year and rejoined the group.

How big is Super Junior?

Put it this way – these artists are pretty much South Korea’s equivalent of One Direction. But even if you’ve never heard of any of them, it’s bound to be a show like no other, with plenty of crazy costumes, catchy tunes, and killer dance routines.

Super Junior last performed in the UAE in 2018, as part of a huge SM Town Festival where K-Pop artists signed under the South Korean record label S.M. Entertainment performed a huge show.

Tickets are available for pre-register now until 11.59pm on Thursday January 23 on the Coca-Cola website, although pricing information has not yet been given.

Kpop Super Concert featuring Super Junior live at Coca-Cola Arena, Friday March 20, 8pm onwards. coca-cola-arena.com