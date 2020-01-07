Sponsored: FireLake has just announced the launch of three exciting events that you must check out…

Looking for a new hangout spot with your friends, or for a new brunch? Consider checking out FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Business Bay.

The American restaurant is well known in the Dubai restaurant scene for serving up delicious food in a welcoming and cosy environment, but they have just announced the launch of three exciting events that you must check out.

Here are three exciting events you have to check out at FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

She Night

Ladies, here’s a new spot to try out with your girl friends. She Night is held on every Wednesday where you can catch up on the latest goss’ with the girls. Upon arrival you will receive three free drinks, which you can pair with food and shisha. You can also avail an additional three hours of unlimited grape, hops, soft drinks and selected cocktails for Dhs99. If the lads are joining you, they can enjoy the same package for Dhs150. Upgrade your package to include sparkling for an additional Dhs50.

She Night, 7pm to 10pm every Wednesday, three free drinks for ladies, Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs150 for gents for additional three hours of unlimited grape, hops, soft drinks and selected cocktails

Sunset Sessions

Looking for some down time with mates after work hours? At Sunset Sessions, you can catch up with friends while watching the magical sun set over Downtown Dubai as you tuck into small plates from a thoughtfully crafted menu. Savour FireLake favourites such as tuna tartare and puffed tacos, and fried chicken with date and chipotle for a max cost of Dhs50 per dish. Accompany your meal with beverages including hops, grape and cocktails for just Dhs35.

Sunset Sessions, 4pm to 8pm daily, Dhs25 to 50 for small plates, Dhs35 for beverages (hops, grape and cocktails)

Backyard Brunch

FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar hosts a family-friendly Backyard Brunch every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm. You’ll get unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal plus fantastic produce from the grill. Expect smoked and charred meats to marinated seafood and there’s even coal-roasted vegetables for the plant-based barbecue lovers. Pair it with FireLake classics of American-inspired side dishes that you can order as many times as you like, and to help wash it all down, visit the drink stations dotted around the terrace. Visit The Dessert Room to complete your brunch experience where you can build your own s’mores and feast on a variety of different desserts. If this isn’t enough, to keep the little ones entertained, there’s also a kid’s area with activities for them to enjoy under the watchful eye of an attendant. A live band ‘Down Home’ will take to the stage to provide you even more entertainment.

Backyard Brunch, 12.30pm to 4pm every Fri, Dhs299 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs499 sparkling, children ages 6 to 12 Dhs95, under 6 free,

FireLake Grill House, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai, 4pm to 1am on Sat to Thur, 12.30pm to 1am on Fri. Tel: (04) 249 7800 firelake.ae