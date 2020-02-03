Sponsored: There’s also the chance to win a diamond pendant necklace…

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, and luckily for some, it falls on a Friday this year.

Chic Dubai hotel, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has plenty of awesome ways you can spend February 14, whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner with your loved one or a fabulous brunch to spend the day with your friends.

For those in the throes of romance, Belgian restaurant, Café Belge is offering a specially-selected three course menu, followed by a decadent dessert, priced from Dhs450 per couple. It’s the perfect setting to spend some quality time.

Fancying French cuisine? Check out stunning French restaurant Le Cirque, where there’s a four-course set menu to enjoy, as a live pianist plays throughout the evening. Paired with a glass of bubbly each, it’s Dhs688 per couple or paired with a bottle of bubbles, it’s Dhs1288.

If you’re not so much in the place for romance this year, why not get your group of single friends together for the famous Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5 (formerly known as Flair No.5)? The brunch is run by the well-known Secret Parties Group and the botanical terrace at Flair 5 certainly provides the perfect backdrop for those envy-inducing Instagram pics.

Food is served sharing-style, with hummus and dips, tacos, beef tartare and grilled salmon to dig into and you can wash it down with cocktails from the live drink stations or free-flowing house beverages (from Dhs399) as the DJ heats up the party. An afterparty kicks off from 5pm.

Whether you’re single or coupled up, there’s also a chance to win a diamond pendant necklace from Aliel Jewellers, a staycation and lots more. To be in with a chance, all you have to do is spend Dhs500 or more at Le Cirque, or Café Belge, or Flair 5 on Valentine’s Day.

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (04) 372 2222. @theritzcarltondifc

Café Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Friday February 14, 3-course dinner, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs450 per couple. @cafebelgedubai

Le Cirque, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Friday February 14, 4-course dinner with one glass of bubbly each, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs688 per couple or paired with a bottle of bubbles, Dhs1288. @lecirquedubai

Secret Garden Brunch, Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Friday February 14, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 premium drinks, afterparty 5pm to 8pm. @flair.5

Images: Provided