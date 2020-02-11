Sponsored: Al Safadi’s new branch at The Pointe offers up stunning views and delicious, authentic Lebanese cuisine…

If you’re craving authentic and delicious Lebanese food, Al Safadi at The Pointe is guaranteed to satisfy while making you feel right at home.

With branches all throughout Dubai, the new branch located at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah offers stunning views of the Atlantis the Palm. It will also be a great spot to dine if you want spectacular views of the upcoming Pointe fountains.

Breakfast is available at the restaurant where you can enjoy Foul (fava beans seasoned with lemon juice and garlic), or if you like your eggs in the morning there’s Eggs with Sujouk on the menu, (fried eggs with tomato and spicy sausage).

There’s also the popular (and might we add, delicious) cheese and zataar manakish available on the breakfast menu too.

For lunch or dinner, you can start off with traditional hot and cold appetisers (mezza) which can be shared with your mates. The mains on offer include chicken shawarma platter which comes with garlic sauce, french fries and pickles, or melt-in-the-mouth barbecue shish tawouk and kebab khashkhash.

Love seafood? A wide selection is available such as sea bass, red snapper, lobster, calamari and more.

Looking for a snack or an accompaniment to your main course? There’s lahem beajine available as well as a falafel plate. Yum!

You can sit in the spacious indoor setting or outside on the terrace where you’ll also be able to enjoy shisha while tucking into your meal.

The restaurant is open from 8am until 2am everyday.

Al Safadi, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. daily 8am to 2am, Tel: (04) 241 4846 alsafadi.ae