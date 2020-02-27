8 awesome weekend evening brunches in Abu Dhabi to try
It’s never too late to brunch…
Waking up in the morning especially on the weekend can be a drag. Thankfully, however, there are several brunches around Abu Dhabi that only start post 6pm.
Here’s our top pick of evening brunches to try in the capital over the weekend…
Thursday
Bistro
Start the weekend as you mean to go on with a lively atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and a spread including a seafood station and delicious sweet treats at Bistro. Add a bottle of sparkling to your package for Dhs99.
Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Centre, Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99 with soft drinks, add Dhs176 for house drinks, Dhs75 for children from six to 12, kids under six dine free. Tel: (02) 6982222. diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com/brunch
Cho Gao Marina Walk
This Abu-Dhabi based Asian outlet showcases Asian-Brazilian dishes with unlimited drinks.
InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs135 soft, Dhs195 house, Tel: (02) 6666888. dining- intercontinental-ad.ae
Filini Garden
Yas Island’s alfresco outlet has a new brunch: the Filini Supper Club. Ideal for pre-party dinner and drinks, fill up on signature bites and free- flowing drinks.
Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99 house drinks only for women, Dhs225 bites and house drinks, Tel: (02) 6562000. radissonblu.com/en/hotel-abudhabi
The Abu Dhabi EDITION
A pleasant weekend treat, the All Day Brunch is a charming way to enjoy some Mediterranean dishes and excellent live music in a relaxing setting. Even though it starts at 12.30pm, arrive any time after and enjoy the brunch package for up to three hours. The brunch is an ala carte style with free flowing beverages.
Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Fri 12.30pm to 8pm (package is valid up to 3 hours), Dhs245 soft, Dhs388 house, Dhs488 bubbles, Tel: (02) 2080000, albaterrace.com
Friday
Dai Pai Dong
If you love Chinese food, you’ll find plenty of it here at the Dai Pai Dong brunch. Available on Friday in the evening from 6pm to 11.30pm and on Saturday from noon to to 4pm, you can expect to see the iconic dim sum trolley being wheeled throughout the restaurant. On both days the feast features dim sum, sushi, duck roast, roast meats, and desserts. It’s a What’s On Award winner, and with good reason.
Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri 6pm to 11.30pm, Sat 12pm to 4pm, Dhs268 with soft drinks, Dhs388 with house drinks, Tel: (02) 8135550. rosewoodhotels.com
El Sombrero
If you fancy a feast fiesta-style, you’ll love this vibrant all-you-can-eat- and-drink affair. It features selected fruity house drinks and Mexican hops and once you’ve filled up you can burn off the calories to the sounds of live music played a cool Colombian band.
Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Fri 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs199 only food, Dhs249 with hops and magaritas, Tel: (02) 6773333. sheratonabudhabihotel.com
Hakkasan
Hakkasan does a day brunch every Friday from 12pm to 4pm with a magnificent set-course menu of soup, small eats, dim sum, a main course and a dessert. But they also do an evening brunch on the same day from 8pm to 11pm complete with contemporary Chinese cuisine, decadent beverages, and live music. The brunch takes place on the stylish terrace and you can dine at the bar area, or in a luxury cabana and enjoy stunning skyline views.
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, Fri 12pm to 4pm (day brunch), Dhs318 with soft drinks, Dhs438 with house drinks, Dhs638 with premium drinks, 8pm to 11pm (evening brunch), Dhs348, Tel: (02) 6907793. hakkasan.com
Saturday
Li Jiang
Li Jiang now serves an evening brunch on Saturday and includes highlights across Southeast Asia including Peking duck, sushi and fried noodles.
Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Sat 5pm to 11pm, Dhs215 with soft drinks, Dhs340 with house drinks, Dhs465 with premium drinks, Dhs107 for children from six to 11. Tel: (02) 8188282. ritzcarlton.com