It’s never too late to brunch…

Waking up in the morning especially on the weekend can be a drag. Thankfully, however, there are several brunches around Abu Dhabi that only start post 6pm.

Here’s our top pick of evening brunches to try in the capital over the weekend…

Thursday

Bistro

Start the weekend as you mean to go on with a lively atmosphere, free-flowing drinks and a spread including a seafood station and delicious sweet treats at Bistro. Add a bottle of sparkling to your package for Dhs99.

Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Centre, Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs99 with soft drinks, add Dhs176 for house drinks, Dhs75 for children from six to 12, kids under six dine free. Tel: (02) 6982222. diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com/brunch

Cho Gao Marina Walk

This Abu-Dhabi based Asian outlet showcases Asian-Brazilian dishes with unlimited drinks.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs135 soft, Dhs195 house, Tel: (02) 6666888. dining- intercontinental-ad.ae

Filini Garden

Yas Island’s alfresco outlet has a new brunch: the Filini Supper Club. Ideal for pre-party dinner and drinks, fill up on signature bites and free- flowing drinks.

Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99 house drinks only for women, Dhs225 bites and house drinks, Tel: (02) 6562000. radissonblu.com/en/hotel-abudhabi