Here’s what you can expect at the festival

Emirates Bio Farm promotes environmental protection, the health and well-being of all UAE residents and their ethos is “Learn, Eat, Play, Shop” – a theme which will transcend into the Organic Festival.

The festival will be hosting guided tractor tours every hour which will take you into the heart of lush green fields. Here you will receive educational facts on organic farming and can even get firsthand experience on harvesting your own vegetables.

The main greenhouse will host talks on diverse topics such as establishment of the organic industry in the UAE, as well as wellness talks and nutrition workshops. Each session will be open to an interactive Q&A session, so come prepared with your questions.

After receiving a wealth of knowledge, you can finally savour seasonal meals made up of the organic produce. If you just want a snack, you can stop by one of the food stalls and savour an organic sandwich and other snacks.

And of course, there will be plenty of shopping you can do. Several stalls at the festival will be selling a diverse range of home grown and international organic products. There will also be live music and fun workshops for both the adults and little ones.

Annual Organic Festival, Al Shuwaib, Al Ain, 8am to 5pm on Feb 20 to 22, Dhs35 admission (includes the farm tour), Tel: (03) 783 8422. emiratesbiofarm.com