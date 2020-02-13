Sponsored: Stunning views, great dining offers, and plenty of family friendly entertainment…

Whether you’re single or have a special someone in your life, or a family, The Pointe is a great location to spend on Valentine’s Day.

The seaside promenade is set at the tip of Palm Jumeirah, just across the bay from Atlantis, The Palm, so the stunning view is guaranteed to stop you in your tracks for a photo or two (or more).

If you have children there’s plenty of entertainment including games and stage shows and plenty of roaming acts.

The stunning waterfront destination also feature several dining experiences that will spoil you for choice from Mexican food at Papala, to Brazilian food at Tucano to fresh seafood at Hook & Cook – there’s something for everyone.

Here are a couple of dining offers taking place on Valentine’s Day

Kyo

Contemporary Japanese restaurant and lounge, Kyo has a Valentine’s brunch from 1pm to 5pm where you’ll pay Dhs395 per couple on the house package. Alternatively, you can also get a bottle of bubbles and romantic table decorations for Dhs350. Couples will also get a complementary dessert.

kyorestaurant.com

Fitzroy

Tuck into a three course menu at French Bistro Fitzzroy from 7pm to 11pm with unlimited house drinks for just Dhs230 this Valentine’s Day.

facebook.com/FitzroyDxb

Asian District

Pose in traditional wedding ceremony costumes, find the key to your love lock, and much more making it a Valentine’s Day to remember. The fun begins at 7pm and includes an a la carte menu which will see you picking from a variety of Asian cuisines.

facebook.com/AsianDistrictDxb

Chicago Meatpackers

Chicago meatpacker is offering up a 500gm Chateaubriand steak served with a twice-baked potato and two sauces plus a bottle of red grape for just Dhs400. You’ll also get two glasses of prosecco and for appetizers, there’s burrata which you’ll share with your loved one. For dessert, a complimentary hot fudge sundae.

chicago-meatpackers.com

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 390 9999. thepointe.ae