The stunning country of Oman is just on our door step, and can be reached via a short plane ride or a few hours on the road. A world away from Dubai’s hustle and bustle, the beautiful Hajjar mountains provide the perfect backdrop to a staycation in nature.

Al Bustan Palace, Muscat’s luxurious Ritz Carlton resort, is set to welcome UAE residents with an exclusive offer, available until April 24, 2020. For OMR90 (Dhs850) per night, GCC residents can enjoy a night for two in the recently-renovated pool view room.

Not only that, but you’ll get to enjoy a buffet breakfast, 30-minute massage for one person and access to all of the resort’s incredible facilities including recreation area, private beachfront, infinity pool and ladies only beach.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing holiday or an adventurous vacation, Oman has so many options to keep you occupied. From exploring the stunning wadis and mountains, to chilling by the hotel’s tranquil infinity pool, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

A short journey will also lead you to Muttrah souq and surrounding old town, where you’ll be able to discover more about the rich heritage of Oman. Or for a family-friendly adventure, check out Family Aqua Land, located at the resort itself, which has a kids playground, a mini version of a water park with a kids pool and water games to keep little ones entertained for hours.

This exciting offer is only available until April 24, so get booking to make the most of the it before it’s gone. You can find out more information and book by calling +968 24799 666, or visit ritzcarlton.com/albustanpalace.

Images: Provided