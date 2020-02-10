This will be HUGE…

Club Social, the fun ‘feel-good’ music festival on Yas Island, is returning next month as part of Abu Dhabi Music Week. The three-day festival includes an epic line-up of superstar musicians, such as Oasis legend Liam Gallagher, energetic live band Clean Bandit and indie-rock royalty Kaiser Chiefs.

It’s not the first time Club Social has brought a huge musical artist, in 2019 the festival was headlined by Brit pop band, Bastille. This year, they’re going three times bigger with this super-exciting list of performers.

The last time Liam Gallagher took to the stage in Dubai was for What’s On‘s epic Party in the Park festival in 2017. Best known for his lead role in legendary British band Oasis, the star has been a solo artist since 2016. We’re sure fans can expect to hear new material along with a few singalong classics.

Kaiser Chiefs also performed at Party in the Park the year before in 2016. The band’s front man Ricky Wilson has also been to Abu Dhabi to work on a fun stopover challenge with Etihad but it will be the band’s first time performing in the capital.

Arguably best-known for their debut hit I Predict a Riot, Kaiser Chiefs have been making music since 2000 (two decades now!). Other hits you’ll recognise include Ruby, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Never Miss A Beat.

Clean Bandit has a string of catchy tunes that we can’t wait to hear at Club Social. The electronic band are regularly praised for their use of live instruments on stage, delivering excellent renditions of tunes such as Symphony, Rockabye and Rather Be, to name a few. The band was last in Dubai last April, performing at Zero Gravity’s One Big Beach Festival.

Tickets for Club Social start from Dhs145 for the first night, Thursday March 12, when Liam Gallagher will perform. Friday March 13 will see Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs perform, which is priced at Dhs195 and Saturday will focus on local and home-grown talent, which you can enjoy for just Dhs25.

To enjoy all of the action, you can get your hands on a weekend pass for Dhs295.

Club Social AE, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Thursday March 12 to Saturday March 14, from Dhs25, on sale soon. clubsocial.ae

Images: Getty/Facebook