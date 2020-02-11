Sponsored: A spa experience, romantic dinner and sophisticated afternoon tea are all available at Address Fountain Views this Valentine’s Day…

Valentine’s Day is officially days away and if you haven’t booked anything yet, there’s still time to wow your partner with some gorgeous offerings at the Address Fountain Views hotel in Dubai.

Whether you’re looking to treat your partner to a relaxing spa treatment, romantic dinner at a stunning restaurant or a cute afternoon tea, you’ll be able to do it all here with a breathtaking backdrop of the glittering Burj Khalifa.

Do you feel like your loved one could do with some relaxation? Book them in for the special Valentines Day at The Spa treatment which includes a 120-minute rose massage, rose quartz facial and roses to take home, all for Dhs995.

If ‘wining and dining’ is more your thing, check out the four-course set menu at The Restaurant, complete with a box of chocolates and a rose to take home, priced from Dhs295 per person. The a la carte menu will be running as normal if you’d rather order from that and there’ll be a saxophonist playing to set the scene.

Are you thinking of popping the question? If you do propose whilst enjoying the Valentine’s dinner at The Restaurant, you’ll receive a voucher for a one night stay, plus 14 per cent off a wedding package at Address Fountain Views.

If you’re not an over-the-top romantic, don’t let the day pass without a nod, by booking the luxurious afternoon tea, available in the Tea Lounge. A selection of finger sandwiches, pastries and scones will be accompanied by tea, coffee and a glass of champagne for Dhs235 per person.

The concept for Address Fountain Views is certainly striking, with the hotel made out of three towers. From any of these, you will be able to enjoy unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and of course, The Dubai Fountain.

On Fridays, the famous choreographed shows at The Dubai Fountain take place at 1.30pm and 2pm in the afternoon, then every 30 minutes between 6pm and 11pm in the evening.

Make it a Valentine’s Day your partner won’t forget…

Address Fountain Views, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai. Tel: (04) 245 8888. addresshotels.com

Valentine’s Day at The Spa, Friday February 14, Dhs995.

Wine and Dine at The Restaurant, Friday February 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs295 per person.

The Sweetest of Treats at The Tea Lounge, Friday February 14, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs145 per person inclusive of hot drinks, Dhs235 per person inclusive of champagne.

Images: Supplied