Of cult classics and macho action flicks…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Land of Bad

Releasing: May 9

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia, Luke Hemsworth, Russel Crowe

A covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney’s only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Releasing: May 9

Starring: Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, Freya Allan, Wes Ball

Many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he’s been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Spider-Man (Rerelease)

Releasing: May 9

Starring: Kristen Dunst, Willem Dafoe, Tobey Maguire

Now this is a true classic. After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, a shy teenager gains spider-like abilities that he uses to fight injustice as a masked superhero and face a vengeful enemy.

