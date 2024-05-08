All the new movies you can catch in the cinema this week
Of cult classics and macho action flicks…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Land of Bad
Releasing: May 9
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia, Luke Hemsworth, Russel Crowe
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Releasing: May 9
Starring: Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, Freya Allan, Wes Ball
Spider-Man (Rerelease)
Releasing: May 9
Starring: Kristen Dunst, Willem Dafoe, Tobey Maguire
