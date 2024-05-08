Another weekend, another super list for you…

Friday, May 10

Wish Zuma Abu Dhabi a Happy 10th Birthday

Get a taste of Zuma’s famed Japanese delights and a hopping vibe that just keeps ’em coming back for more, all week and all weekend long. You’ll want to treat your tastebuds to a limited-time menu commemorating Zuma Abu Dhabi’s 10th anniversary, and dishes you can enjoy include their iconic salmon abu mentaiko, black angus ribeye with sansho pepper sauce, octopus tempura, and grilled scallops with Japanese herbs sauce and fresh black truffle. Go easy and pace yourself, because the dessert will blow your mind.

Zuma, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, until June 15. Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi

Dive in to excellent Japanese fare at 99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 99 Sushi Bar UAE (@99sushibaruae)

One of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s best dining spots serves up haute Japanese cuisine like few others do, and with a supreme selection of wines and unmatched views of the Al Maryah canal, they have all the bases covered. This Michelin Guide eat brings you light, enjoyable dishes such as the Alaskan king crab gunkan, lobster maki with sake, dragonfly maki and a whole lot more. You might have 99 problems, but sushi ain’t one.

99 Sushi Bar Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30 and 7pm to midnight daily. Tel: (0)02 672 3333. @99sushiuae

Experience the all-new Noche Latina at CuiScene

CuiScene, at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has launched a thrilling new Latin themed-buffet night, offering a fun mix of Latin American cuisine and live entertainment. Noche Latina features diverse dishes from Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, but it’s the Churrascaria experience that stands out, featuring the finest cuts of meat, expertly grilled and served directly to your table and also as part of the buffet. Dynamic performances, instrumental tunes and energetic beats will keep your feet tapping all evening long.

CuiScene, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Fridays 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs435 house. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Saturday, May 11

Leave it all behind at The Overlook

Desert your stresses from the week past and grab a seat and a drink at The Overlook, as you enjoy views of the beautiful capital city. The hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge serves up your favourite cocktails and thrilling eats. Weekday or weekend, you’re taken care of here.

The Overlook, The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 6pm to 2am, starting from Dhs135, Tel: (0)2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Enjoy a speakeasy vibe and more at Dragon’s Tooth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)

This broodingly charming speakeasy at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi is off-the-beaten-path. Inspired by the 1920’s Shanghai Jazz revolution that had Chinese nightclubs swinging to a hybrid rythm, you can enjoy comfy leather seating, an Asian-inspired beverage menu, and the opportunity to stir and shake your own signature cocktail. Hop on over this weekend.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island. Sat-Thurs 4pm – 1am, Fri 4pm – 2am. Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, abudhabi.daipaidong@rosewoodhotels.com

Sunday, May 12

Voyage through Italy at a brilliant Sunday brunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Milano Abu Dhabi (@cafemilanoae)

Incredible Italian fare is always in the offing at Café Milano, and this prized global brand’s Abu Dhabi iteration takes you on a voyage through Italy at their Viaggio in Italia Sunday brunch. A myriad of offerings from the Sicilia, Campania, Lazio, Toscana, Emilia-Romagna, and Piemonte regions will have you spoiled for choice, at one of the capital’s leading lifestyle destinations. Catch our review here.

Café Milano, Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays noon to 4pm, Dhs 240 soft, Dhs 340 house. Tel: (0)2 333 4444. @cafemilanoae

Take to the asphalt at the Yas Marina Circuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Marina Circuit (@ymcofficial)

Get behind the wheel and feel the adrenaline pumping as you take on one of the world’s leading motorsport circuits. Abu Dhabi’s own Yas Marina Circuit, home of the Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix every year, has several exhilarating driving experiences for you to pick from, including the Caterham Seven Express driving experience, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, and Formula Yas 3000.

Yas Marina Circuit, from Dhs250, book here. @ymcofficial

Catch a cracker of an IPL contest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Airways (@etihad)

We’re nearly at the playoffs of the Indian Premier League, and this Sunday, the Chennai Super Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals on home turf. Stay home, stay cool, and watch the number 2 and 3 ranked teams in this year’s edition lock horns, just days before the qualifiers.

Sunday May 12, 6pm. Catch it on @noon_uae