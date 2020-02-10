What’s On Nightlife Awards 2020: Here are the nominees…
Get ready to celebrate the very best of the region’s nightlife…
Whether you’re looking for the hottest festivals, clubs, bars or DJs, What’s On Nightlife has the party people covered. And over the last year, we’ve been rating, reviewing and getting the low down on the region’s best nightlife, to bring you the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2020.
The Nightlife Awards recognises the faces and places that make Dubai such a wonderful – and varied – playground for party people. They give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward, those responsible for creating amazing experiences and giving us memories that’ll be talked about for time to come.
Taking place on Wednesday April 8 at the stunning White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry – and we want you there! There are 19 categories covering venues, events and individuals – Best Live Venue, Best Concert and Best Festival through to Best Local Band, Best DJ and Best International DJ Set. The categories recognise all the top people and places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.
The exciting awards event will be your chance to rub shoulders with everyone who’s anyone in Dubai, from DJs, producers, promoters and record label bosses to talent bookers and venue managers. There’s also a super-exciting surprise on the way which we can’t wait to reveal to you…
What’s On’s panel of experts and editors pick the majority of winners. This involves intensive research mostly conducted on dance floors. Boo-hoo for us, right? Four categories are open to a public vote – Best Ladies’ Night, Best Ladies’ Day, Best Party Brunch and Best Evening Brunch.
Voting is now live, and you can cast your votes here. But be quick, voting closes on Wednesday March 19.
Here are the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2020…
BEST LADIES’ NIGHT
Another Bar Dubai
BASE Dubai
BOHO DXB
Can’t Tame Her at Billionaire Mansion
Cargo
Clam Jam at The Maine JBR
Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai
DSTRKT at SKY2.0
Dulce Maria at Toro Toro
Equal Ladies (and Gents) Night at Asia de Cuba
Girls Just Want to Have Fun at Lucky Voice
Go Geisha at Asia Asia
Grapeskin
High Heels at BOA
Je T’aime at Barbary
Jenny from the Block at Soul Street
Just Fine Cuts at STK Dubai JBR
Ladies’ Club at Café Belge DIFC
Ladys and Boys at Mr Miyagi’s Media One
Leonardo Dubai
Margarita Mondays at La Carnita
Miss Independent at Ramusake
Nippon Bottle Company
Nola
Scandalous at SoBe
Soho Social at Soho Garden
Taste at Drai’s Dubai
The Penthouse
The TAP HOUSE
Toy Room
UNDRGROUND at White
Vault
BEST PARTY BRUNCH
Belgian Cafe Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Brunch Out Loud at Lucky Voice
Brunchology at Yalumba
Bubbalicious at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Cartagena Brunch at Hotel Cartagena
Dare to Brunch at STK Dubai Downtown
Dim Sum Disco at Maiden Shanghai
El Secreto Brunch at La Carnita
Hidden Brunch at Treehouse
Let’s Babiole at Babiole
Mega Yacht Brunch
Palm Sugar Brunch at W Dubai – The Palm
Saffron Brunch at Atlantis, The Palm
Secret Circus Brunch at Paru
Secret Garden Brunch at Flair 5
Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters Dubai
Supernatural at Zero Gravity
The BIG FAT Brunch at Lock Stock and Barrel JBR
The Warehouse Brunch at WAREHOUSE LOUNGE, Le Meridien Dubai
Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis
Wok & Roll Brunch at Mr Miyagi’s Media One
BEST LADIES’ DAY
Andreea’s Beach Club
Blissful Beauties at RIVA Beach Dubai
Candypants Pool Brunch at The Penthouse
Daysies Ladies Day at White Beach
Ladies Who DRIFT at DRIFT Beach Dubai
Not Another Ladies’ Day at Wet Deck Dubai
Pool Tribe at Azure Beach
Pour Elle at Nikki Beach Dubai
Praia
Rose All Day at Cove Beach Dubai
Rosemore at Villamore
Zero Gravity
BEST EVENING BRUNCH
Anonymous Sunday at Cavalli Club
Asian Invasion at Miss Tess
Billionaire Mansion
Blushing Dragon Evening Brunch at Karma Kafe Dubai
Club Inc at Zero Gravity
Dare to Brunch – The Night Time Edition at STK Dubai JBR
GLAM Thursday Night Brunch at The Loft at Dubai Opera
Mad Mondays at Alice Lounge
Saturdaze Sundowners at Junipers
Shades of Play at PLAY LOUNGE
Skyline Thursdays at The Penthouse
The Hideout
The Stage Brunch at Jazz PizzaExpress, Dubai
Thursday Night Brunch at McGettigans JLT
WeBrunch: After Dark at Accents
Wok & Roll at Mr Miyagi’s Media One
BEST DJ
Adam Cotier
Adam Graca
Adam J
Bachir Saloum
Dany Neville
DJ Bliss
Drew Moreland
BEST ACT/BAND
Frederick Stone
Jixo & Danz
KayteK
Mar+Mer
Milko Moustache
Natalie Brogan
Paul Svenson
Scott Forshaw
BEST LOCAL BAND/ACT
About Last Night Band
Adam Baluch
Aman Sheriff
As Per Casper
Bibi Luna
Boxtones
Carl and the Red Mafia
Clarita de Quiroz
Danny Aridi
Gari Deegan
Hollaphonic
Jamie Deyville
Jamie Wrecs
Jaye & Foe
Jindi
Omar Dean
Shaun Warner
Stephon Lamar
Svengali
Vandalye
BEST INTERNATIONAL DJ SET
Black Coffee at BASE
Boris Brejcha at Code
Carl Cox at Soho Beach
Diplo at BASE
DJ EZ at Zero Gravity
Marco Carola at Soho Garden
Matin Solveig at Zero Gravity
Peggy Gou at Blue Marlin Ibiza UAE
Rudimental at Groove on the Grass
Solomun at Soho Beach
BEST FESTIVAL
All Day I Dream at Soho Beach
Elrow at Soho Beach
Emirates Airline Jazz Festival
Groove on the Grass
LUVYA at Five Palm
On.DXB
Party in the Park
Redfest DXB
Sole DXB
Wake Up Call
BEST CONCERT/GIG
The 1975 at Coca Cola Arena
Kylie Minogue at Sevens
Westlife at Coca Cola Arena
Passenger at Dubai Opera
Hacienda Classical at Dubai Opera
Mariah Carey at Burj Park
Craig David at Barasti
Eminem at Du Arena
Bruno Mars at Du Arena
Lewis Capaldi at Al Majaz Amphitheatre Sharjah
Red Hot Chilli Peppers at Du Forum
Robbie Williams at The Pointe
James Arthur at Zero Gravity
Ne-Yo at White Beach
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
Bagatelle
Cove Beach
Hard Rock Café
Iris
Lock, Stock and Barrel JBR
Lucky Voice
Moe’s on the 5th
Music Hall
Pizza Express Live JLT
Rotunda
The Baggot, McGettigans JLT
The Fridge at Alserkal
The Irish Village Garhoud
Treehouse
BEST PUB/SPORTS BAR
Bidi Bondi
Bridgewater Tavern
Cargo
Dhow & Anchor
Dubliner’s
Fibber Mcgee’s
Garden on 8
Lock Stock and Barrel JBR
McGettigan’s JLT
Nezessausi Grill, Dubai Marina
Offside
Spike Bar
Stoke House
The 44
The Duck Hook
The Eloquent Elephant
The Hideout
The Irish Village Garhoud
The Lion by Nick and Scott
The Underground
BEST BEACH CLUB
Andreea’s
Azure Beach
Barasti
Beach by FIVE
Cove Beach
DRIFT Beach Dubai
La Piscina Palazzo Versace
Nikki Beach Dubai
Paradise Beach
Summersalt
Train Beach Club
Wet Deck
White Beach
Zero Gravity
BEST OUTDOOR BAR
Barasti
Cielo
Flair 5
Folly by Nick and Scott
Grapeskin Courtyard
Iris
Jetty Lounge
LookUp Rooftop Bar
Luna Sky Bar
Mercury Lounge
Pure Sky Lounge
Siddharta Lounge
SoBe
Soho Garden
The Penthouse
Treehouse
View by Dusit
BEST NEWCOMER: NIGHTCLUB
Code
HIVE
Mantis
Skorpeus
SKY2.0
BEST NEWCOMER: BAR
A.E.R.
Amazonico
Americano
Antika
Havana Social Club
Iris
Paru
Puerto 99
St. Trop
The Bungalow
BAR OF THE YEAR
Barbary
Flair 5
Grapeskin
Lock Stock and Barrel JBR
Mercury Lounge
Mr Miyagi’s Media One
Nola
Seven Sisters
Siddharta Lounge
SoBe
Soho Garden
The Hideout
The London Project
The Penthouse
Treehouse
Wavehouse
CLUB OF THE YEAR
1OAK
BASE
Billionaire Mansion
BOA
Drai’s Dubai
Industrial Avenue
The Hatch
Toy Room
White Dubai
BEST NIGHTLIFE VENUE – ABU DHABI
ANNEX – Abu Dhabi EDITION
Buddha-Bar Beach, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Casa De Cuba, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Filini Garden, Radisson Hotel Yas Island
Iris, Yas island
McGettigan’s, Al Raha Beach Hotel
NRG Sports Café, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Hotel
ONYX, Novotel Al Bustan Abu Dhabi
Ray’s Bar, Jumeirah at Etihad towers
Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi