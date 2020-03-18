These online stores will save you a trip to the supermarket…

Whether your practicing social distancing or working from home, we’re all looking for ways to tackle tasks without stepping out of the house – and keeping food on the table for the family is one of them.

Thankfully, Dubai has stacks of online stores offering everything you need to stock those kitchen cupboards, with products ranging from organic to gluten-free, discounted deals and more.

Here are seven grocery delivery services in Dubai for you to try.

1. Kibsons

Kibsons offers up a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, meats and poultry on their website for your full grocery shop, along with DIY boxes for delicious family meals. There are over 50 boxes to choose from, including soups, salads, burgers, pizzas, green juices and more. Before you add to cart, make sure you note how many people the quantity will serve. Delivery is on a first come, first serve basis, but is usually on the same day depending on how busy the Kibsons’ team is, and the minimum order amount is Dhs100.

Tel: (800) 542 7667. kibsons.com

2. Secrets Fine Food

If you’re looking for something more high-end, this is the place to shop. How high-end? Well, the products here grace the finest restaurants in Dubai and other countries. The French team will source the very best from Europe, including bakery goods, dairy products, vegetables, and even pastries. Live outside Dubai? They accept orders, but deliveries will take place only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursdays in Abu Dhabi, and once a week for all other emirates.

Tel: (04) 296 5249. secretsfinefood.com

3. M&S Food

Marks & Spencer has launched a brand-new home delivery app called Marks & Spencers Food, which delivers premium groceries right to your door. You’ll get access to the brand’s popular food items including ready-to-cook meals, pantry essentials, frozen items and more. Minimum spend is Dhs150, and delivery is currently free. Do note, they can only deliver to certain locations in Dubai at the moment, but they have plans to expand their reach. Marks & Spencer also has an app called Cook with M&S, designed to inspire you in the kitchen.

marksandspencer.com

4. Hello Chef

At Hello Chef, you’ll receive easy and inspiring dinner recipes with all the ingredients you need to cook them, delivered right to your door. You’ll have two options to pick from: Choice Box and Classic Box. The difference, apart from the price, is the range of foods you can prepare. If you select the Choice Box, you’ll get access to all 20 recipes each week, where as the Classic Box will only include nine options. The meals include gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and low-calorie options, and most recipes can be cooked in 30 minutes or less.

Tel: (04) 885 5758. hellochef.me

5. My Q&C

For bargain prices on high-quality food and groceries, My Q&C (My Quality and Convenience) delivers (literally). It stocks a wide variety of items to cater to your every need, including gluten-free, organic and vegan ingredients. Love Italian food? Check out the Italia Mia Box filled with pastas, Italian soft drinks, cookies and more for just Dhs160. The items are packaged in biodegradable plastic, and delivered to you in a reusable plastic crate. Delivery is free for orders above Dhs100. You can also find them on the App Store and Google Play.

Tel: (04) 392 5657. myqandc.com

6. Biorganic

Biorganic Store has an outlet on Sheikh Zayed Road, but it also have online shopping available on its website. The food here is organic, but with a twist. Expect nature’s finest produce and groceries for an affordable price. They even have a section for baby food. For delivery, you’ll have to order a minimum of Dhs150 for Dubai, and an additional shipping fee of Dhs25 will apply. Live in another emirate? The store delivers but a minimum delivery of Dhs300 is required for Sharjah, and Dhs500 for all other emirates, plus a Dhs25 delivery fee.

Tel: (056) 6541956. biorganic.com

7. The Honest Counter

Serving organic vegies and fruits straight from the farm to your house, The Honest Counter help you plan your meals and make eating well that little bit easier. Going gluten-free? The online store is stocked with breads, cereals, snacks and more. Head to their website to get tips and ideas on what to cook using the products you’ve just bought. There’s also a clearance section where you can nab some cool deals. They deliver across the UAE and you have to spend a minimum of Dhs50. Find details regarding delivery charges and days on the website.

thehonestcounter.com

Images: social/provided