Here’s why Dubai is one of the world’s most liveable cities…

KnightFrank’s City Wellbeing Index has just cemented what we already knew: Dubai is the best place to live in the Middle East and Africa.

The report looked at 100 cities around the world and measured feel-good factors, such as work-life balance, crime levels, healthcare and even sunshine hours.

Dubai took the top spot for the Middle East and Africa, and was named 15th overall.

Dubai also claimed first spot in the sunshine stakes, with 3,509 hours of sunlight per year, ahead of Los Angeles with 3,254 hours.

The report authors praised the Dubai government for enhancing the quality of life for its residents, saying: “In 2016 the Dubai government created the post of Minister of State for Happiness – now Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing – and appointed Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi.

“The minister’s chief responsibility is to ‘harmonise all government plans, programmes and policies to achieve a happier society’. According to the UN World Happiness Index 2019, the UAE came first in the Arab world for the fourth year running and ranked 21st among 156 countries globally – up from 28th in 2016.”

Health equals happiness

A key component of a city’s happiness and wellbeing is its health and wellness facilities, which is another reason why Dubai was ranked the best city to live in the Middle East and Africa, according to the report:

“The city has also put wellness at the heart of its master-planned developments with the founding of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) in 2002. Phase one occupies 9 million sq ft and is home to leading healthcare and medical education brands alongside a portfolio of more than 100 global multinationals which have chosen to set up regional headquarters in the Free Zone. The second phase of the development, set across 19 million sq ft, will overlook Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. DHCC phase two is set to become an urban wellness hub, featuring real estate assets including residential, healthcare, education, retail and hospitality and leisure components.”

We always knew Dubai was an amazing place to live, and now we have the stats to back it up.

Images: Getty