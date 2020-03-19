Download this dining app to start reaping the rewards…

You’ve got to hand it to Dubai’s restaurants and cafes. At a time when we’re all staying in, rather than dining out, many of our favourite eateries are coming to the party by offering home delivery, discounts, or both.

The group behind Eat Greek Kouzina, Tribes, Americano and The Grill Shack – Food Fund International – has pitched its tent in the latter camp, with an app that offers 30 per cent off deliveries from its top-rated eateries.

Simply download the app on the App Store or GooglePlay, click on the delivery icon, then zero in on your favourite restaurant.

Eat Greek Kouzina’s chicken pita or fried calamari with salty, creamy taramasalata are always a good idea, but other highlights from Food Fund International’s clutch of eateries include prawn tacos or the red velvet fondant from Americano; saucy ribs from The Grill Shack; and African-accented salads, burgers and grills from Tribes.

Once you’ve selected an eatery, you can chose your preferred delivery platform: Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Talabat or Zomato – when you click through to the delivery app, the 30 per cent discount will already have been applied.

Then you just place your order as usual, and wait for your favourite restaurant meal to come to you.

Not only do you score 30 per cent off delivery, you’ll also get 5 per cent back in credit to use on future purchases, so you can start racking up a neat little kitty.

Food delivery in Dubai

