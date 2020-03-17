Dubai Municipality announces new regulations for restaurants and food outlets…

A circular issued to Dubai food establishments by Dubai Municipality on March 16, 2020, set out new rules and regulations to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move aims to provide peace of mind for those who choose to dine out in Dubai during this time. It follows the decision to close entertainment facilities and gyms as well as pub, bars and lounges until the end of March 2020.

The new rules come into effect immediately and must be followed until further notice. According to the circular, regular and frequent inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance.

Here’s what we know…

The statement stated that restaurants shouldn’t allow customers to enter if they are displaying any flu like symptoms.

In order to limit the amount of people in the space, customers aren’t allowed to wait for tables inside the restaurant.

Tables will need to be rearranged to ensure there is at least two metres of space between them. The tables will also need to be cleaned and disinfected as soon as the customer leaves.

Disposable cups and eating utensils will have to be used at eateries that don’t have automated dishwashing facilities. If they have dishwashing facilities that meet the required temperature to disinfect, regular plates and cutlery can be used.

Bulk orders are limited to no more than 50 meals per order, and – most importantly – all buffets must close immediately.

The circular encouraged takeaways and home delivery orders, while maintaining the adequate food safety precautions.

Ending the circular, the Dubai Municipality states that strict action will be taken if food establishments fail to comply.

Images: Getty