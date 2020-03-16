You can enjoy your favourite meals from the comfort of your home…

With more people spending time at home at the moment, local indie restaurants are launching home delivery and takeaway services. This way, you can still enjoy your favourite meals from Dubai’s best restaurants but from the comfort of your own home.

Here are the Dubai restaurants offering home delivery or takeaway.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, the popular unconventional street food eatery within Dar Wasl Mall, has just launched a takeaway service. This allows customers to enjoy their favourite Japanese dishes from the comfort of their own home. To place an order, check the menu online, and then call to prepare your order in advance before collecting it from the restaurant.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 255 5142. @reifkushiyaki

21grams

What’s On Dubai‘s Indie Restaurant of the Year, 21grams, has a delivery service that stretches across the city, allowing for customers to enjoy their favourite dishes without leaving the house. You can find the full menu here, and place your order by calling or sending a WhatsApp to the restaurant.

21grams, Jumeira St & Al Thanya Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, daily 7.30am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Maiz Tacos

Popular food-truck-turned-restaurant Maiz Tacos took to social media to express its gratitude for the trust of its customers. The popular eatery mentioned that it has hospital-like hygiene standards, but if you’d prefer to take your food home to enjoy, that’s fine too.

Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Tower, Cluster , JLT, daily, 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Mokha 1450

Al Wasl and Palm Jumeirah’s speciality coffee house is providing you with the tools to make their brew at home. Anyone who purchases the coffee-making equipment or bag of coffee will be treated to a 15-minute tutorial on how to make the perfect cup of Joe at home. Mokha 1450 id also available on Deliveroo, so you can enjoy hot coffee delivered to your door.

Mokha 1450, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah or Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah, daily, 7pm to 10am. @mokha1450

Pickl

The team at Pickl has taken the opportunity to share its stringent cleaning routine, as well as regular checkups of its staff. The popular burger restaurant is still open in JLT, however if you prefer to have your food delivered, you can do so exclusively through Deliveroo. Pickl also delivers to Downtown Dubai and Business Bay.

Pickl, One Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily, 11am to 1am. Tel: (04) 584 6859. eatpickl.com

Project Chaiwala

Home-grown tea concept, Project Chaiwala, offers delivery via apps Deliveroo and Zomato so that customers who can’t make it to the Dubai Media City or Alserkal Avenue venues can still enjoy the tea from home.

Project Chaiwala, Alserkal Avenue, daily 12pm to 10pm or Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs 8am to 8pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 6pm. @projectchaiwala

