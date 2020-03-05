Sponsored: OPA’s new sharing menu is the next best thing to a holiday…

Whitewashed walls, splashes of blue and the vibrant pop of pink bougainvillea blossoms: stepping inside OPA Greek restaurant immediately transports you to the Aegean.

Now, the What’s On award-winning restaurant is cementing its places as one of Dubai’s favourite destinations with the launch of a new Greek Feast menu that celebrates the sunshine-bright flavours of the motherland.

Designed to share with friends and family, the tantalising menu features platters of authentic Greek classics, such as charcoal-roasted chicken kontosouvli (Dhs325) served with crisp potatoes, a zesty salad and tangy tzatziki.

OPA’s seafood platter (Dhs650) is a mouthwatering combination of Canadian lobster, prawns, octopus and calamari, enhanced by a traditional Greek dish of orzo pasta in a rich lobster cream sauce.

For meat lovers, the kleftiko slow-cooked lamb shoulder (Dhs495) makes a show-stopping centerpiece, flavoured with oregano and feta, and served with caramelised onions, roasted potatoes and grilled peppers.

The mixed grill (Dhs1,100) is a hearty selection of marinated lamb chops, baby chicken and tender wagyu rib-eye, accompanied by freshly baked pita, grilled vegetables and Greek potato chips.

It’s not just the authentic Greek menu that will transport you at OPA. As the night warms up, so too does the entertainment, with live performances and traditional Zorba dancing, culminating in a good old-fashioned plate smashing.

Finish the night with the decadent chocolate piato dessert, or the OPA baklava sundae layered with flaky filo pastry.

OPA’s new Greek Feast menu is available in limited portions from 7pm each evening, so be sure to get in early.

OPA, Level 1, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, Dubai (direct elevator access from the valet), daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 357 0557. Email: reservations@opadubai.com. opadubai.com

Images: Provided