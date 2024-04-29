Sit among olive trees and delight in a stunning sunset…

A hidden gem in Meydan, pop-up restaurants are scattered beneath the gorgeous olive trees. Keturah Reserve in Dubai is full of beautiful little pop-up restaurants that are open and just waiting to be discovered. While the weather still permits, sit outside at one of the stunning pop-ups and enjoy all that they have to offer.

Here is a guide to the pop-up restaurants currently open at Keturah Reserve Dubai

Fiya

From the local legend, Hattem Mattar, Fiya is the first restaurant that opened its doors on the Keturah reserve. Serving up wood-fired grilled cuts and even some incredible meat-free options. We cannot recommend the heirloom carrots with pistachio cream enough. They will be closing for the summer on May 2, so get a booking while you still can.

Fiya, Tue to Fri 5pm to 10.30pm, Sat 2pm to 10.30pm, Sun 12pm to 10.30pm. @fiya.dxb

Pinza

Homegrowns keep coming Pinza, the pizza company founded here in Dubai in 2015 has a funky branch for you to eat at in Keturah Reserve. Grab your favourite pinza and enjoy a beautiful sunset while you nibble on even better-tasting pizza.

Pinza, daily 2.30pm to 12am @itspinza

Knafeh Omar Odali

Palestinian-owned and run, this is the place to be for all things Knafeh. It is the perfect spot for when you’re craving a sweet and cheesy treat. Serving up three different types of the delicious dish, and coffees this is the perfect place to head to to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Knafeh Omar Odali, open daily from 4pm to 1am. @Omar.odali

Madeleine et Marcel

From the creative minds at Rikas Group is the stunning French-inspired patisserie – Madeleine et Marcel. A pop up at the Keturah reserve this restaurant is serving up all your quintessential favourites. We’re talking crepes, waffles, gateaux that are perfect for an afternoon treat and much more.

Madeleine et Marcel, open 3pm til late. @madeleine.et.marcel

Entourage Three

Emirati-owned, this burger joint serves up craft burgers that have a twist of creativity. Smash burgers, fried chicken burgers, and even a sweet ice cream burger.

Entourage Threem open daily 3pm to 11.30pm. @entourage.3

