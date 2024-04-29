With same day delivery in Dubai…

It’s known and loved as a British-born, community-led fitness brand that grew from a bedroom business idea into a multi-million dollar company. And now, you can shop Gymshark in the UAE with the launch of their Middle East online store.

The regional online store, a collaboration with regional retail heavyweight Al Tayer, is now online at gymshark.ae, where you can shop a curated selected of Gymshark’s latest gymwear for men and women. To celebrate their milestone move into the Middle East, the brand has also created an exclusive regional collection, with the Gymshark name translated into Arabic for the first time, and signature designs also reimagined with Arabic calligraphy. Available in pieces for men and women, the regional drop is available in colours black, white, onyx grey, chalk green, light grey, and stone pink.

Pieces in the Middle Eastern collection start from Dhs199, while signature pieces are priced from Dhs99.

And to make sure you can get your hands on the pieces you want ASAP, the site offers free same day delivery in Dubai for orders over Dhs300, and free next day delivery in the rest of the UAE for orders over Dhs300. For orders under Dhs300, you’ll pay Dhs30 for same day delivery in Dubai or Dhs20 for next day delivery. If you’re in the wider UAE, expect to pay Dhs30 for next day delivery for orders under Dhs300, or Dhs20 for standard delivery in 1 to 2 working days.

You can also browse and order on the regional app, which launches this week alongside the Gymshark website.

And to ensure they’re kicking off in the region with their community focused-ethos, Gymshark will be hosting takeovers and events at GymNation locations across Dubai, as well as at 1Rebel in DIFC throughout May. The events will be open to both gym members and non-members as the brand brings its in-person experience to the city for the first time.

Further details will be announced via Gymshark’s social media channels.

Shop now via gymshark.ae