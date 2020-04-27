A circular issued in the capital said that those who don’t comply will be fined…

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) released a new circular to employers in the commercial and construction industries on Monday April 27. It states that all staff must undergo a medical screening for Covid-19 before they can return to work.

As malls across the UAE ready themselves to reopen, Abu Dhabi is ensuring the most stringent measures are taken to combat the virus. The decision will include thousands of employees in Abu Dhabi, specifically working in jobs related to retail, construction, heavy industry and such like.

The preventative measures are in line with directives issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP).

Those who do not comply with the request will face a Dhs5,000 fine, which will be doubled if the violation is repeated. Following that if they refuse a third time, the individual will be referred to Emergency and Crisis Prosecution where necessary legal action will be taken.

ADDED announced on Thursday April 23 that malls in Abu Dhabi can reopen under strict guidelines. Malls can only open between noon to 9pm, excluding supermarkets, pharmacies and foreign exchange houses which can open between 9am and midnight.

Visitors and staff are required to wear gloves and masks at all times. Anyone with a temperature of over 38 degrees celsius will be denied entry and all entertainment facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Restaurants will only be able to operate at 30 per cent capacity with a limit of four people per table and a minimum of 2.5 metres distance between each table. Only disposable utensils and plates will be permitted.

Image: Getty