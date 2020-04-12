The touching message reads “Have a Safe Flight, We’ll Meet Soon”…

Those travellers who were left stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic and are slowly returning to their home countries are receiving a heartfelt sticker in their passports from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

As airlines begin flying a limited number of passenger flights from Dubai Airports, the GDRFA in charge of regulating the entry/exit of travellers through Dubai, have launched a special sticker that reads “Have a Safe Flight, We’ll Meet Soon”.

The initiative comes as part of the UAE’s effort to provide support to people who’ve been stranded in the country.

In an interview with Gulf News, Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai stated “The sticker will be last thing they see when they leave the country. They will always be more than welcome in the UAE. The orders issued by the UAE Cabinet in waiving their fines in these exceptional times is part of the UAE humanitarian policy and supporting people across the work in difficult times.”

Al Marri also stated that the initiative was a message of hope for the passengers.

After receiving approval from UAE authorities, Emirates airlines are carrying outbound travellers only. At the moment, Emirates will be flying passengers to London Heathrow and Frankfurt until April 19. Starting today, April 12, the flights will be taking off from Terminal 3.

Etihad Airways has also launched a series of repatriation flights from Abu Dhabi to Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Melbourne and Amsterdam.

For all repatriation services from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, there are strict entry restrictions in place, and travellers are advised to check with their local authorities prior to booking.

Images: Dubai Media Office